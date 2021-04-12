A Jam-Packed Week Ahead

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) earnings along with Coinbase IPO are just some of this week's main spotlights. Other companies set to report earnings include Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP), and UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).

Monday

Monday will be the calm before the economic data storm. The federal budget balance is poised to be the day's main event.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, we will get a look into some economic data such as the consumer price index for March. The CPI Index rose 0.4% in February, marking an annual increase of 1.7%.

Wednesday

Wednesday is the day of earnings, including reports by JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo as well as Bed Bath & Beyond, all before the opening bell.

But, it is also the day of the initial public offering of the cryptocurrency exchange operator, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). Coinbase was founded in 2012 as a platform to trade bitcoin. Today, it has 43 million users and serves 7,000 institutional customers. Its IPO was delayed due to an investigation from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, after which the company agreed to pay $6.5 million to settle regulatory claims that it reported misleading information about its trading volumes. It did not admit to or deny the allegations.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) will hold a virtual Vaccine Day for analysts and investors, where the company's leadership will discuss its mRNA vaccines and key considerations for future developments.

Thursday

Besides economic reports, Thursday will also be a big earnings day as Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), Delta Air Lines, JB Hunt Transportation Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT), PepsiCo, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD), Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC), United Health Group, and US Bancorp are all set to report before the market open, while Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) and PPG Industries Inc (NYSE: PPG) will report after the bell.

Friday

Before the opening bell, Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY), The Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK), Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG), Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC), and State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) will report their earnings. But many eyes will be upon President Biden who will have his first meeting with a foreign leader since taking office. With Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Biden is expected to discuss a new trade alliance to bolster semiconductor production as the world faces crippling chip shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. trade war with China.

Overall, a versatile and exciting week is ahead.

