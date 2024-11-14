Elliott Investment Management Adds To Southwest, Western Digital, Etsy, Match Group; Trims BILL Holdings, Seadrill, BlackLine, NRG Energy In Q3

Elliott Investment Management was busy in the third quarter. According to a new 13-F filing with the SEC, the activist made several portfolio moves, with multiple new positions focused around travel and lodging.
Here are all of Elliott’s new positions from the third quarter:
- Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU
- Arm Holdings Plc ARM call options
- Texas Instruments Inc TXN call options
- Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ call options
- Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Energy XLE call options
- Alaska Air Group Inc ALK call options
- American Airlines Group Inc AAL call options
- ICON Plc ICLR call options
- IQVIA Holdings Inc IQV call options
- Marriott International MAR put options
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT put options
- Equinix Inc EQX put options
- Hyatt Hotels Corp H put options
- Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLB put options
Here’s a look at all of the positions Elliott increased during the third quarter:
- Southwest Airlines Co LUV increased by 919%
- Western Digital Corp WDC increased by 90%
- Etsy Inc ETSY increased buy 11%
- Match Group, Inc MTCH increased by 3%
Here are all of the positions Elliott trimmed during the quarter:
- BILL Holdings, Inc BILL decreased by 24%
- BlackLine, Inc BL decreased by 20%
- Seadrill Limited SDRL decreased by 9%
- NRG Energy Inc NRG decreased by 7%
The above information does not include call or put options that were increased, trimmed or sold completely during the quarter.
This information was gathered using comparison tools from 13f.info.
