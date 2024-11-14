Elliott Investment Management Adds To Southwest, Western Digital, Etsy, Match Group; Trims BILL Holdings, Seadrill, BlackLine, NRG Energy In Q3

Elliott Investment Management was busy in the third quarter. According to a new 13-F filing with the SEC, the activist made several portfolio moves, with multiple new positions focused around travel and lodging.

Here are all of Elliott’s new positions from the third quarter:

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU

Arm Holdings Plc ARM call options

Texas Instruments Inc TXN call options

Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ call options

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Energy XLE call options

Alaska Air Group Inc ALK call options

American Airlines Group Inc AAL call options

ICON Plc ICLR call options

IQVIA Holdings Inc IQV call options

Marriott International MAR put options

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT put options

Equinix Inc EQX put options

Hyatt Hotels Corp H put options

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLB put options

Here’s a look at all of the positions Elliott increased during the third quarter:

Southwest Airlines Co LUV increased by 919%

Western Digital Corp WDC increased by 90%

Etsy Inc ETSY increased buy 11%

Match Group, Inc MTCH increased by 3%

Here are all of the positions Elliott trimmed during the quarter:

BILL Holdings, Inc BILL decreased by 24%

BlackLine, Inc BL decreased by 20%

Seadrill Limited SDRL decreased by 9%

NRG Energy Inc NRG decreased by 7%

The above information does not include call or put options that were increased, trimmed or sold completely during the quarter.

This information was gathered using comparison tools from 13f.info.

Photo: Pixabay.