Jim Cramer Is &#39;Very Worried&#39; About Rivian: &#39;No One&#39;s The Next Elon Musk&#39;
Jim Cramer expressed concerns about Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) after the EV company announced a new $1.5 billion offering. 
UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE: UWMC) shares traded higher on Thursday following an upgrade from BTIG. 
The U.S.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMC) shares are getting a lift in Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film has crossed
Electric vehicle makers across the globe are burning through cash, fighting for a spot in your garage. But a look under the hood shows it might not be as bad as it appears from the outside looking in.
Comedian and former late-night television host Jay Leno towed a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Semi truck with a Tesla Semi truck in the most recent episode of "Jay Leno's Garage."
Cassiy Johnson turned a print-on-demand side hustle into a full-time job generating more than $766,000 in a year — all without a college degree.
Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI) shares are soaring on above-average volume Thursday. Here's a look at what's going on. 
Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) shares are tumbling Thursday after the company announced a $1.5 billion proposed green convertible senior notes offering.
SoFi Technologies Inc (NYSE: SOFI) shares are trading slightly lower on Thursday. Here's a look at what's going on. 
BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced intentions to separate its IoT and Cybersecurity businesses
At the risk of sounding like David Wooderson, Matthew McConaughey's character in "Dazed and Confused," Florida Gov.
BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced intent to separate its business u
Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) shares are trading lower Wednesday, adding to losses of more than 6% over the last week. Here's a look at what's going on. 
Tesla Inc (NASDQ:TSLA) shares are trading higher Wednesday. Here's a look at what's going on. 
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares traded higher Wednesday morning before pulling back.
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) has unveiled new realistic metaverse avatars that are nearly indistinguishable from the real life version of the pe
Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) shares are skidding Wednesday morning. The automaker announced third-quarter vehicle sales results.
Moderna, Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher Wednesday.
Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced plans to spin off its Programmable Solutions Grou

