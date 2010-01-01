-
EV Maker Li Auto Among 17 New Chinese Firms Facing Risk Of Getting Delisted In US2022 Apr 21, 10:20pm | 420
Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) is among 17 new U.S.-listed Chinese companies added to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA) list. What Happened: The inclusion in the list implies these companies can be delisted...
-
Trump SPAC Deal Will Never Get Approved By SEC, Short Seller Says: What Investors Should Know2022 Apr 20, 3:25pm | 772
A noted short seller has taken a short position in one of the most notable SPAC deals that involves a former U.S. president. What Happened: Kerrisdale Capital issued a short report on Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) Wednesday. Digital World Acquisition Corp announced a SPAC...
-
Tesla Bear Michael Burry Defends SEC After Elon Musk's Rebuke2022 Apr 18, 7:45am | 401
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bear and hedge fund manager Michael Burry on Sunday defended the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and took a shot at billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk for flouting the agency's rules. What Happened: The “Big Short” fame investor said in a now-deleted...
-
-
SEC Adds Another Chinese Tech Firm To Its Provisional List After Baidu, iQIYI2022 Apr 13, 12:22pm | 208
Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) acknowledged getting identified by the U.S. SEC under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act on April 12. Daqo is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Such consecutive identification for...
-
How Elon Musk May Have Just Reignited His War With The SEC2022 Apr 07, 4:39pm | 876
The latest clash in the long history of drama between Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision may soon play out over Musk's recent investment in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). Filing Error? On Monday morning, Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter via a...
-
All The Run-Ins Elon Musk Has Had With The SEC2022 Apr 07, 2:56pm | 597
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is yet again finding himself in a tough position with the SEC, as he may have violated federal law when initially reporting his 9.1% stake in Twitter (NYSE: TWTR). What Happened: Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, a passive investor must file a...
-
Amazon's Business Practices Catches SEC's Attention2022 Apr 07, 7:14am | 277
The SEC investigated Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) disclosure norms for some of its business practices, including how it uses third-party-seller data for its private-label business, the Wall Street Journal reports. The SEC probe, which has been underway for more than a year,...
-
SEC Employees Inappropriately Accessed Restricted Legal Records: WSJ2022 Apr 06, 6:55am | 253
According to an agency notice, employees at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) improperly accessed documents prepared for litigated cases in the agency’s administrative court system, writes Wall Street Journal. The disclosure highlights concerns about the independence of the...
-
Analysis: Did Elon Musk Violate SEC Rules With His Twitter Algorithm Poll?2022 Apr 04, 3:57pm | 857
Earlier this morning, Elon Musk created another social media sensation when it was revealed he acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), making him the company’s largest individual shareholder. While the news of Musk’s ownership was only announced today, the purchases were...
-
SEC Examinations Unit To Strengthen Policing Against Private Fund Failings: FT2022 Apr 04, 7:18am | 285
The Securities and Exchange Commission has tightened its policing of the booming market for unlisted assets with greater oversight of private funds, writes Financial Times. “Private fund managers are now more likely to be examined than at any other time over the past five years,”...
-
Why Alibaba, Nio Could See Relief From Regulatory Overhang On Chinese Stocks2022 Apr 01, 11:21am | 683
After the steep drop seen in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks amid delisting fears, China has shown willingness to arrive at a resolution. A recent report suggests Chinese regulators are working overtime to sort out differences that would allow the continued listing of these companies. What...
-
SEC Proposes For Greater Disclosures From Blank-Cheque Company Sponsors: FT2022 Mar 31, 7:55am | 306
Wall Street's watchdog on Wednesday unveiled a draft new rule to enhance blank-check or special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) investor disclosures and to strip them of legal protection critics argue has allowed the shell companies to issue overly optimistic earnings projections, ...
-
Elon Musk Invokes Eminem To Counter SEC Order Over His Tweets2022 Mar 30, 7:47am | 451
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk invoked popular rapper Eminem in a filing with a federal court in Manhattan as he seeks to throw out a 2018 agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which requires him to obtain preapproval for his Twitter...
-
World's Largest Crypto Fund Considers Suing SEC If Bitcoin ETF Is Rejected2022 Mar 29, 5:18am | 482
Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset manager, isn’t ruling out a legal battle with the SEC if a spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) stands rejected. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday,...
-
3 Twilio Engineers Charged By SEC For Insider Trading During Early Pandemic: What You Should Know2022 Mar 28, 11:31pm | 477
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is charging three Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) software engineers with insider trading and alleging that several of their associates were also involved. What Happened: Lokesh Lagudu, Chotu Pulagam and Hari Sure allegedly accessed materials, including...
SEC News and Filings