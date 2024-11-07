HubSpot Posts Better-Than-Expected Results, Joins Under Armour, Lyft, Wolverine World Wide, Zillow And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 200 points on Thursday.

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. HUBS rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance above estimates.

HubSpot reported quarterly earnings of $2.22 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.91. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $669.7 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $646.9 million and is an increase over sales of $557.55 million from the same period last year.

HubSpot shares jumped 7.9% to $645.11 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

AppLovin Corporation APP shares jumped 47% to $247.63 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS surged 39% to $48.57 following third-quarter earnings.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. EBS gained 34.8% to $12.40 after the company announced it evaluated the safety and efficacy of its new clinical trial of Brincidofovir in treating Mpox across Africa. PANTHER will conduct a clinical trial under The Leadership of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

FARO Technologies, Inc. FARO gained 32.8% to $25.07 following third-quarter results.

Under Armour, Inc. UAA gained 32.7% to $11.61 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.

c. gained 32.7% to $11.61 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales. Lyft, Inc. LYFT gained 28.2% to $18.46 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

gained 28.2% to $18.46 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Freshworks Inc . FRSH jumped 26.2% to $16.51 following upbeat quarterly results.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW jumped 26.2% to $20.25 following strong quarterly results.

Zillow Group, Inc. ZG gained 22.4% to $68.66 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

IonQ, Inc. IONQ rose 21.4% to $19.98 following third-quarter results.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. CWAN gained 20.9% to $34.56 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Hanesbrands Inc. HBI gained 17% to $8.32 following upbeat earnings.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF rose 16% to $120.80 following stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Guardant Health, Inc. GH gained 15.5% to $29.20 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 revenue guidance above estimates.

. gained 15.5% to $29.20 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 revenue guidance above estimates. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. KD gained 15.3% to $27.81 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD surged 14.7% to $9.61 following third-quarter earnings.

EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM gained 13.7% to $230.60 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance above estimates.

McKesson Corporation MCK rose 10.4% to $606.61 as the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY gained 9.7% to $16.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL gained 6.6% to $67.46.

. gained 6.6% to $67.46. Arm Holdings plc ARM gained 5.4% to $152.43 following second-quarter results.

