Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Utilities Stock, Says No To XP

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said no to XP Inc. XP.

On Oct. 16, JPMorgan analyst Domingos Falavina maintained XP with an Overweight and raised the price target from $28 to $29.

Cramer said United Rentals, Inc. URI needs a pullback, and recommended waiting for that.

On Oct. 23, United Rentals reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and narrowed its FY24 revenue guidance.

When asked about Okta OKTA, he said, “You don't need that one.”

Okta will release its financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2025 ended Oct. 31, after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The “Mad Money” host recommended buying Houston-based Talen Energy Corporation TLN, saying “They're in good shape.”

Talen Energy recently announced it is evaluating options after FERC rejected the amended Susquehanna Interconnection Service Agreement to increase co-located load capacity at the Susquehanna nuclear power generation facility from 300 megawatts to 480 megawatts.

Micron Technology, Inc. MU goes “much higher,” Cramer said.

On Oct. 30, Micron announced that Robert (Bob) Switz, its current Board Chair, will retire at the annual shareholders meeting on Jan. 16, 2025.

“I think this is a real short squeeze,” Cramer said when asked about Lemonade, Inc. LMND. “Let's wait 'til Friday and then maybe take some profits.”

On Oct. 30, Lemonade reported third-quarter earnings and sales above estimates and raised its FY24 guidance.

Price Action:

United Rentals shares gained 10.3% to settle at $880.32 on Wednesday.

XP shares rose 0.2% to close at $17.93 on Wednesday.

Okta shares gained 3.4% to settle at $76.61 during the session.

Talen Energy gained 1.3% to settle at $192.13 on Wednesday.

Lemonade shares jumped 16.9% to close at $29.29 on Wednesday.

Micron shares gained 6% to close at $111.83.

Read Next: