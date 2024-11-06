HubSpot Shares Climb After Strong Q3 Results: EPS Beat, Revenues Beat

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS shares are trading higher after the company reported its third-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: HubSpot reported quarterly earnings of $2.22 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.91. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $669.7 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $646.9 million and is an increase over sales of $557.55 million from the same period last year.

Subscription revenue was $654.7 million, up 20% year-over-year.

Professional services and other revenue was $15 million, up 28% year-over-year.

Customers grew to 238,128 at Sept. 30, 2024, up 23% from the prior year’s quarter.

Average Subscription Revenue Per Customer was $11,235 during the third quarter.

“[The] third quarter was another strong quarter of revenue growth, operating profit growth and customer growth,” said Yamini Rangan, CEO at HubSpot.

“We hosted our annual INBOUND conference which was a huge success, showcasing over 200 new innovations, including the standout launches of Breeze and Breeze Intelligence. We are embedding AI across all our hubs and our entire platform to help SMBs grow. With our relentless focus on innovation with AI and solid momentum in the third quarter, I’m more confident than ever in HubSpot’s durable growth,” Rangan added.

Outlook: HubSpot sees fourth-quarter total revenue in the range of $672 million to $674 million and expects foreign exchange rates to have a one-point tailwind to fourth-quarter 2024 revenue growth. The company sees full-year 2024 total revenue in the range of $2.597 billion to $2.599 billion.

HUBS Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, HubSpot shares are up 7.90% after-hours at $645 after gaining 3.37% during Wednesday’s regular trading session.

Photo: Courtesy of HubSpot, Inc.