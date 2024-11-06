Mercury Systems Posts Strong Results, Joins ArcBest, Tesla, Kennametal, Qualys And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 1,300 points on Wednesday.
Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. MRCY rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
Mercury Systems reported quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 8 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $204.431 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $181.772 million.
Mercury Systems shares jumped 16.7% to $39.90 on Tuesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- The GEO Group, Inc. GEO shares jumped 36.2% to $20.60.
- CoreCivic, Inc. CXW shares gained 28.2% to $17.47.
- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. CTKB jumped 28% to $6.96 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. TMCI shares gained 26.3% to $7.22 following strong quarterly results.
- United Fire Group, Inc. UFCS surged 23.3% to $24.58 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV gained 19.8% to $31.18 following third-quarter results.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. RYAM rose 19.8% to $9.75 after posting third-quarter results.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 18.3% to $229.39.
- ArcBest Corporation ARCB rose 16.6% to $121.35 following quarterly results.
- Kennametal Inc. KMT gained 16.3% to $30.91 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Synchrony Financial SYF gained 16.2% to $66.03.
- Evercore Inc. EVR rose 15.4% to $313.80.
- Nucor Corporation NUE surged 15.2% to $166.57.
- Piper Sandler Companies PIPR rose 15.1% to $334.57.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD surged 14.9% to $28.68.
- Qualys, Inc. QLYS gained 13.6% to $145.65 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 guidance.
- Capital One Financial Corporation COF gained 12.8% to $187.38.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD surged 12.8% to $153.07.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 12.6% to $282.93 following Trump win.
- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS gained 12.4% to $592.23.
- CVS Health Corporation CVS surged 10.7% to $61.26 following strong quarterly revenue.
