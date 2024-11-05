Jim Cramer Says He Can't Recommend This Major Automaker, Ceva Is 'Way Too High'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Ceva CEVA is “way too high, and I think you should take something off the table.”

Ceva will announce results for the third quarter on Nov. 7, 2024, before the opening bell.

“I love space stuff, and that's why I keep recommending Tesla TSLA,” Cramer said when asked about Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR. If there's going to be something in space, it is going to be done by Elon Musk."

Intuitive Machines will release its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Nov. 14, before the market opens.

When asked about Ford Motor Company F, “I want so badly for the company to do well, but I can't recommend the stock.”

The company is reportedly set to pause production of its F-150 Lightning from mid-November until the year’s end, citing weaker-than-anticipated demand for the electric pickup, Automotive News reported.

“They are in the oil service business, and oil is not a growth commodity. So, I'm going to say you can't own the stock here, as much as I really like them,” the “Mad Money” host said when asked about SLB SLB.

The company, last week, disclosed that its OneSubsea joint venture won a contract from BP p.l.c. BP for a subsea boosting system as part of the greenfield development of the Kaskida project in the deepwater U.S.

Cramer recommended taking something off the table, when asked about Vistra Corp. VST.

Vistra will replace The AES Corp. AES in the Dow Jones Utility Average, effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, Nov. 8.

Price Action:

CEVA shares fell 0.2% to settle at $23.64 on Monday.

Intuitive Machines shares fell 6.5% to close at $7.58 on Monday.

Ford shares gained 1.4% to settle at $10.36 during the session.

SLB gained 1.4% to settle at $40.32 on Monday.

Vistra shares fell 3.2% to close at $115.74.

Read Next: