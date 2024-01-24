Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 17%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading...
Loading...
Shares of BlackBerry Limited BB fell sharply during Wednesday’s session after the company announced a proposed private offering of $160 million of convertible senior notes.
BlackBerry shares tumbled 17.2% to $2.9387 on Wednesday.
Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.
Gainers
- Getaround, Inc. GETR shares jumped 151.3% to $0.4618 after the company announced a new debt facility with Mudrick Capital Management for up to $20 million.
- Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX gained 94.4% to $9.70 after a 13G filing showed Merck & Co reported an 11.4% stake in the company as of Dec. 21, 2023.
- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC shares gained 61.3% to $5.58 after the company revealed $20 million standby equity purchase agreement.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. KURA rose 41.3% to $18.99. Kura Oncology announced oversubscribed $150 million private placement.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC shares jumped 32.2% to $1.8372. Ensysce Biosciences shares gained 22% on Tuesday after the company announced FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for PF614-MPAR.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL climbed 25.5% to $1.1197. Redhill Biopharma was granted U.S. Patent #11878011 for "Method for Eradicating Helicobacter Pylori Infection in Patients Regardless of Body Mass Index."
- Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL gained 24% to $1.02 after the company announced it strengthened its balance sheet, creating greater financial flexibility to execute its growth strategy. The company also reaffirmed 2023 guidance.
- Nxu, Inc. NXU rose 23% to $1.56. Nxu recently filed for offering of up to 1 million Class A common shares by the selling stockholder.
- Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU rose 23% to $9.76.
- Solowin Holdings SWIN gained 20% to $4.0001.
- Nyxoah S.A. NYXH surged 16.3% to $6.51 after surging over 20% on Tuesday.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX gained 15.6% to $2.5450. Heron Therapeutics received FDA approval of ZYNRELEF® indication expansion to include additional orthopedic and soft tissue procedures.
- Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares climbed 12.6% to $554.00 as the company reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter.
- VS MEDIA Holdings Limited VSME shares gained 10.5% to $0.3626 after gaining around 3% on Tuesday.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT rose 10.5% to $4.5208.
- EverQuote, Inc. EVER gained 10% to $12.98.
- TAL Education Group TAL shares climbed 9% to $11.87.
- SAP SE SAP gained 6.8% to $174.64 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
- Textron Inc. TXT rose 6% to $ 84.09 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- The Progressive Corporation PGR gained 5.4% to $179.49 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
Losers
- Richtech Robotics Inc. RR shares dipped 31.3% to $7.62.
- Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN fell 26.7% to $4.8701. Foresight Autonomous, said its affiliate, Rail Vision received order from leading U.S.-Based rail contractor of up to $5m for the purchase of Rail Vision's artificial intelligence-based Switch Yard Systems.
- Gamer Pakistan Inc. GPAK declined 20.4% to $0.2708.
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV fell 20% to $0.3804.
- Curis, Inc. CRIS fell 18.7% to $9.20.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS fell 16.9% to $9.67 after the company announced a postponement in the Phase III study data release for buntanetap in Parkinson's Disease.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD fell 12.8% to $65.14 after the company announced preliminary fourth-quarter and full year 2023 results, and issued first-quarter guidance.
- Sportradar Group AG SRAD declined 11% to $10.25. Sportradar Chief Financial Officer Gerard Griffin has informed that he will be leaving for personal reasons. However, Griffin will continue as CFO until May 31, 2024.
- Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. GYRE fell 9.4% to $14.64.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE fell 9.3% to $7.38.
- Meta Materials Inc. MMAT shares dipped 8.3% to $0.0612. Meta Materials announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split to regain Nasdaq compliance.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares fell 7.4% to $46.93. Digital World has an agreement in place to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns the Truth Social platform, to bring the latter public.
- Lucid Group, Inc. LCID fell 7.3% to $2.81.
- Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC fell 7% to $12.00.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN shares fell 2.4% to $170.20 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
Now Read This: Bitcoin Surpasses $40,000; Manta Network Emerges As Top Gainer
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: NewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading IdeasMid-Day MoversTop Gainers