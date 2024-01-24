Why BlackBerry Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 17%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of BlackBerry Limited BB fell sharply during Wednesday’s session after the company announced a proposed private offering of $160 million of convertible senior notes.

BlackBerry shares tumbled 17.2% to $2.9387 on Wednesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Getaround, Inc. GETR shares jumped 151.3% to $0.4618 after the company announced a new debt facility with Mudrick Capital Management for up to $20 million.

shares jumped 151.3% to $0.4618 after the company announced a new debt facility with Mudrick Capital Management for up to $20 million. Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX gained 94.4% to $9.70 after a 13G filing showed Merck & Co reported an 11.4% stake in the company as of Dec. 21, 2023.

gained 94.4% to $9.70 after a 13G filing showed Merck & Co reported an 11.4% stake in the company as of Dec. 21, 2023. SciSparc Ltd. SPRC shares gained 61.3% to $5.58 after the company revealed $20 million standby equity purchase agreement.

shares gained 61.3% to $5.58 after the company revealed $20 million standby equity purchase agreement. Kura Oncology, Inc. KURA rose 41.3% to $18.99. Kura Oncology announced oversubscribed $150 million private placement.

rose 41.3% to $18.99. Kura Oncology announced oversubscribed $150 million private placement. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC shares jumped 32.2% to $1.8372. Ensysce Biosciences shares gained 22% on Tuesday after the company announced FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for PF614-MPAR.

shares jumped 32.2% to $1.8372. Ensysce Biosciences shares gained 22% on Tuesday after the company announced FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for PF614-MPAR. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL climbed 25.5% to $1.1197. Redhill Biopharma was granted U.S. Patent #11878011 for "Method for Eradicating Helicobacter Pylori Infection in Patients Regardless of Body Mass Index."

climbed 25.5% to $1.1197. Redhill Biopharma was granted U.S. Patent #11878011 for "Method for Eradicating Helicobacter Pylori Infection in Patients Regardless of Body Mass Index." Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL gained 24% to $1.02 after the company announced it strengthened its balance sheet, creating greater financial flexibility to execute its growth strategy. The company also reaffirmed 2023 guidance.

gained 24% to $1.02 after the company announced it strengthened its balance sheet, creating greater financial flexibility to execute its growth strategy. The company also reaffirmed 2023 guidance. Nxu, Inc. NXU rose 23% to $1.56. Nxu recently filed for offering of up to 1 million Class A common shares by the selling stockholder.

rose 23% to $1.56. Nxu recently filed for offering of up to 1 million Class A common shares by the selling stockholder. Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU rose 23% to $9.76.

rose 23% to $9.76. Solowin Holdings SWIN gained 20% to $4.0001.

gained 20% to $4.0001. Nyxoah S.A. NYXH surged 16.3% to $6.51 after surging over 20% on Tuesday.

surged 16.3% to $6.51 after surging over 20% on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX gained 15.6% to $2.5450. Heron Therapeutics received FDA approval of ZYNRELEF® indication expansion to include additional orthopedic and soft tissue procedures.

gained 15.6% to $2.5450. Heron Therapeutics received FDA approval of ZYNRELEF® indication expansion to include additional orthopedic and soft tissue procedures. Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares climbed 12.6% to $554.00 as the company reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter.

shares climbed 12.6% to $554.00 as the company reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. VS MEDIA Holdings Limited VSME shares gained 10.5% to $0.3626 after gaining around 3% on Tuesday.

shares gained 10.5% to $0.3626 after gaining around 3% on Tuesday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT rose 10.5% to $4.5208.

rose 10.5% to $4.5208. EverQuote, Inc. EVER gained 10% to $12.98.

gained 10% to $12.98. TAL Education Group TAL shares climbed 9% to $11.87.

shares climbed 9% to $11.87. SAP SE SAP gained 6.8% to $174.64 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

gained 6.8% to $174.64 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Textron Inc. TXT rose 6% to $ 84.09 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

rose 6% to $ 84.09 following upbeat quarterly earnings. The Progressive Corporation PGR gained 5.4% to $179.49 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Losers

Richtech Robotics Inc. RR shares dipped 31.3% to $7.62.

shares dipped 31.3% to $7.62. Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN fell 26.7% to $4.8701. Foresight Autonomous, said its affiliate, Rail Vision received order from leading U.S.-Based rail contractor of up to $5m for the purchase of Rail Vision's artificial intelligence-based Switch Yard Systems.

fell 26.7% to $4.8701. Foresight Autonomous, said its affiliate, Rail Vision received order from leading U.S.-Based rail contractor of up to $5m for the purchase of Rail Vision's artificial intelligence-based Switch Yard Systems. Gamer Pakistan Inc. GPAK declined 20.4% to $0.2708.

declined 20.4% to $0.2708. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. SBEV fell 20% to $0.3804.

fell 20% to $0.3804. Curis, Inc. CRIS fell 18.7% to $9.20.

fell 18.7% to $9.20. Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS fell 16.9% to $9.67 after the company announced a postponement in the Phase III study data release for buntanetap in Parkinson's Disease.

fell 16.9% to $9.67 after the company announced a postponement in the Phase III study data release for buntanetap in Parkinson's Disease. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD fell 12.8% to $65.14 after the company announced preliminary fourth-quarter and full year 2023 results, and issued first-quarter guidance.

fell 12.8% to $65.14 after the company announced preliminary fourth-quarter and full year 2023 results, and issued first-quarter guidance. Sportradar Group AG SRAD declined 11% to $10.25. Sportradar Chief Financial Officer Gerard Griffin has informed that he will be leaving for personal reasons. However, Griffin will continue as CFO until May 31, 2024.

declined 11% to $10.25. Sportradar Chief Financial Officer Gerard Griffin has informed that he will be leaving for personal reasons. However, Griffin will continue as CFO until May 31, 2024. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. GYRE fell 9.4% to $14.64.

fell 9.4% to $14.64. Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE fell 9.3% to $7.38.

fell 9.3% to $7.38. Meta Materials Inc. MMAT shares dipped 8.3% to $0.0612. Meta Materials announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split to regain Nasdaq compliance.

shares dipped 8.3% to $0.0612. Meta Materials announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split to regain Nasdaq compliance. Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares fell 7.4% to $46.93. Digital World has an agreement in place to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns the Truth Social platform, to bring the latter public.

shares fell 7.4% to $46.93. Digital World has an agreement in place to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns the Truth Social platform, to bring the latter public. Lucid Group, Inc. LCID fell 7.3% to $2.81.

fell 7.3% to $2.81. Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC fell 7% to $12.00.

fell 7% to $12.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN shares fell 2.4% to $170.20 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Now Read This: Bitcoin Surpasses $40,000; Manta Network Emerges As Top Gainer