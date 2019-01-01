Richtech Robotics Inc
(NASDAQ:RR)
$7.96
0.06[0.76%]
At close: Jan 12
$7.96
0[0.00%]
After Hours: 7:34PM EDT
Open8.290Close8.000
Vol / Avg.139.967K / 178.404KMkt Cap511.903M
Day Range7.820 - 8.47052 Wk Range4.150 - 8.500

Richtech Robotics Stock (NASDAQ:RR), Quotes and News Summary

Akanksha Bakshi - Dec 28, 2023, 12:34PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery

Earnings

Q4 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV

Q

How do I buy Richtech Robotics (RR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ: RR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Richtech Robotics's (RR) competitors?

A

Other companies in Richtech Robotics’s space includes: Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Standex International (NYSE:SXI), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) and Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Q

What is the target price for Richtech Robotics (RR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Richtech Robotics

Q

Current Stock Price for Richtech Robotics (RR)?

A

The stock price for Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ: RR) is $7.96 last updated January 12, 2024 at 7:34 PM EST.

Q

Does Richtech Robotics (RR) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Richtech Robotics.

Q

When is Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) reporting earnings?

A

Richtech Robotics’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Q

Is Richtech Robotics (RR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Richtech Robotics.

Q

What sector and industry does Richtech Robotics (RR) operate in?

A

Richtech Robotics is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.