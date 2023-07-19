Why Amarin Shares Are Trading Lower By 23%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX rose 43% to $6.91.
- SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX jumped 39.1% to $0.2031. Security Matters received a notice of allowance for its U.S. patent application 17/285,167 Titled "System And Method For Detection And Identification Of Foreign Elements In A Substance By X-Ray Or Gamma-Ray Detection And Emission."
- Carvana Co. CVNA shares jumped 32.3% to $52.67 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales and guided positive adj. EBITDA for the third quarter. Carvana entered into distribution agreement with Citigroup, Moelis relating to offering of up to $1 billion of class A common stock.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA gained 29.5% to $2.68 after the company divested certain assets in its eflornithine pediatric neuroblastoma program to US WorldMeds for $9.5 million.
- JX Luxventure Limited JXJT gained 22.3% to $2.85 after the company reported a new artificial intelligence initiative.
- Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. FYBR rose 20.2% to $14.55.
- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTP shares gained 19.9% to $2.90 after dipping 21% on Tuesday.
- Rubicon Technologies, Inc. RBT climbed 18.4% to $0.6442 after jumping 39% on Tuesday.
- Harrow Health, Inc. HROW gained 17.3% to $21.43 after the company acquired US & Canadian rights to certain eye disease products and announced $60 million equity offering.
- Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN surged 16% to $1.8750.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN rose 15.7% to $3.4490. Powerlink Queensland selected Ribbon's IP wave solutions to transform operational network.
- Canoo Inc. GOEV gained 15% to $0.8021.
- Root, Inc. ROOT rose 15% to $12.25.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE shares climbed 15% to $3.62. B of A Securities upgraded bluebird bio from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $6 to $10.
- CareMax, Inc. CMAX gained 14.7% to $2.96.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI rose 14.7% to $8.80.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO shares climbed 12.6% to $0.1701. FOXO Technologies announced the launch of Bioinformatics Services to revolutionize epigenetic data analysis.
- Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. DMAQ shares rose 12.6% to $12.95. Deep Medicine Acquisition And Bright Vision Sponsor LLC have made non-redemption agreements with six unaffiliated third parties, as per reports filed on July 12, 2023 and July 14, 2023.
- Startek, Inc. SRT shares gained 11.2% to $3.1815. CSP Management Ltd said on July 18, CSP EAF II GP Limited, as general partner of CSP Fund II LP (CSP EAF) submitted an offer letter to Startek's board.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT gained 10.7% to $10.79. Volvo and Westport Fuel System signed a Letter of Intent to establish joint venture to reduce CO2 emissions from long-haul transport.
- Vroom, Inc. VRM gained 8.4% to $2.43 following strong quarterly results from Carvana. Vroom and Carvana both operate online used car retail platforms.
- AT&T Inc. T rose 7.4% to $14.45 after the company said less than 10% of its nationwide copper-wire telecom network has lead-clad cables in response to a last week story.
- Elevance Health, Inc. ELV climbed 6.7% to $473.31 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised guidance.
- VMware, Inc. VMW gained 5.5% to $167.27 after the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) provisionally cleared Broadcom Inc AVGO to buy the company.
Losers
- Sono Group N.V. SEV declined 34.1% to $0.2233 after the company received a notice of delisting from the Nasdaq.
- Amarin Corporation plc AMRN fell 22.7% to $1.1050 after the company initiated an organizational restructuring program and issued lower interim second-quarter revenues.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. AQMS fell 18.3% to $1.38 after the company priced $17.4 million public offering of 15.82 million shares of common stock at a price of $1.10 per share.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. APVO shares dipped 17.4% to $0.8999. Aptevo Therapeutics recently announced that its bispecific acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) drug candidate APVO436, in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine, achieved positive duration of remission resultsin its Phase 1b dose-escalation trial.
- Genprex, Inc. GNPX fell 14.8% to $0.8857 after the company reported a $7.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- ViewRay, Inc. VRAY declined 14.6% to $0.0755 after jumping 29% on Tuesday. ViewRay recently filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions.
- Toast, Inc. TOST shares fell 14.2% to $22.96. Toast made a decision to remove $0.99 order processing fee from new version of digital ordering suite by the end of this week.
- KWESST Micro Systems Inc. KWE shares fell 13.7% to $2.26.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. NMTR fell 12.8% to $0.17. 9 Meters Biopharma announced on July 17th it, along with its subsidiaries, ceased operations and filed a voluntary petition for relief under the Bankruptcy Code.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY shares declined 11.8% to $8.87. JP Morgan downgraded Joby Aviation from Neutral to Underweight and raised the price target from $5 to $6.
- Biophytis S.A. BPTS shares fell 10.3% to $2.7908 after reporting a $3.8 million registered direct offering.
- Omnicom Group Inc. OMC shares fell 10.2% to $88.00 after reporting downbeat second-quarter sales.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. ZVSA fell 9.3% to $0.21 after declining 8% on Tuesday.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. LTRPB shares tumbled 9.2% to $33.00.
- Shengfeng Development Limited SFWL shares declined 8.1% to $5.93.
- Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR shares fell 7.6% to $4.8700. JP Morgan maintained Archer Aviation with an Overweight and raised the price target from $5 to $6.
- ECARX Holdings Inc. ECX shares slipped 7.4% to $5.44.
