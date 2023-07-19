Bitcoin Falls Below $30,000; 1inch Network, Uniswap Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the key $30,000 level on Wednesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, edged higher, trading above the key $1,900 mark this morning.
Stellar XLM/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while 1inch Network 1INCH/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.2 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by 0.2% at $29,979 while ETH rose by around 0.1% to $1,908 on Wednesday.
- Stellar XLM/USD
- BitDAO BIT/USD
- Maker MKR/USD
- Synthetix SNX/USD
- XRP XRP/USD
- 1inch Network 1INCH/USD
- Uniswap UNI/USD
- Render Token RNDR/USD
- IOTA MIOTA/USD
- Chainlink LINK/USD
Price: $6.84
24-hour drop: 3.1%
