Bitcoin Falls Below $30,000; 1inch Network, Uniswap Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the key $30,000 level on Wednesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, edged higher, trading above the key $1,900 mark this morning.

Stellar XLM/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while 1inch Network 1INCH/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.2 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by 0.2% at $29,979 while ETH rose by around 0.1% to $1,908 on Wednesday.

Stellar XLM/USD

BitDAO BIT/USD

Maker MKR/USD

Synthetix SNX/USD

XRP XRP/USD

1inch Network 1INCH/USD

Uniswap UNI/USD

Render Token RNDR/USD

IOTA MIOTA/USD

Chainlink LINK/USD

Price: $6.84

24-hour drop: 3.1%

Read This Next: Over $27M Bet On This Consumer Cyclical Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying