Bitcoin Falls Below $30,000; 1inch Network, Uniswap Among Top Losers

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 19, 2023 9:41 AM | 1 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the key $30,000 level on Wednesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, edged higher, trading above the key $1,900 mark this morning.

Stellar XLM/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while 1inch Network 1INCH/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.2 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by 0.2% at $29,979 while ETH rose by around 0.1% to $1,908 on Wednesday.

  • Stellar XLM/USD
  • BitDAO BIT/USD
  • Maker MKR/USD
  • Synthetix SNX/USD
  • XRP XRP/USD
  • 1inch Network 1INCH/USD
  • Uniswap UNI/USD
  • Render Token RNDR/USD
  • IOTA MIOTA/USD
  • Chainlink LINK/USD

Price: $6.84
24-hour drop: 3.1%

 

Read This Next: Over $27M Bet On This Consumer Cyclical Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading IdeasBitcoinCrypto MoversEthereumTop Gainers
bz-Crypto-june-16

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved