by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 27, 2022 12:23 PM | 5 min read
Why Bellerophon Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 24%, Here Are 44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares surged 159.9% to $9.15. Avenue Therapeutics recently received the official meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted for IV Tramadol in combination with other opioid analgesics to manage moderate-to-moderately severe pain. Concurrently, Avenue Therapeutics announced that it would effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
  • PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD jumped 53.5% to $3.33 as the company issued a corporate update after IPO. The company named Stephen D. Sheldon as CFO.
  • Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ surged 33.4% to $2.2281 after declining 44% on Monday.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 28% to $6.54. InMed recently reported a FY22 net loss of $33.17 per share.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH jumped 24% to $1.2001. Bellerophon announced FDA acceptance of change to ongoing Phase 3 REBUILD study of INOpulse for the treatment of fibrotic interstitial lung disease.
  • FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR gained 23% to $0.9999 after rising around 20% on Monday.
  • Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG rose 21.6% to $2.48 after gaining over 11% on Monday.
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV shares climbed 21.3% to $3.5901. Grove Collaborative continued retail expansion with entry into thousands of more stores.
  • Unico American Corporation UNAM gained 20.8% to $1.5099.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. NMTR rose 20.3% to $0.2490 after the company disclosed final results from Phase 2 VIBRANT study, End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for Vurolenatide in short bowel syndrome.
  • Milestone Scientific Inc. MLSS gained 20% to $0.8193.
  • Avalon GloboCare Corp. AVCO jumped 19.8% to $0.5271.
  • Pyxis Oncology, Inc. PYXS gained 19.8% to $2.30.
  • Biocept, Inc. BIOC gained 17.1% to $0.9368.
  • Equillium, Inc. EQ jumped 15.5% to $2.23. Equillium announced interim results from the Type B portion of the EQUALISE study evaluating itolizumab in patients with lupus nephritis (LN).
  • Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX rose 14.1% to $8.67.
  • The Beauty Health Company SKIN gained 12.6% to $11.71 after the company announced a $200 million buyback.
  • Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX jumped 12% to $0.45.
  • Skillz Inc. SKLZ jumped 11.9% to $1.0750.
  • Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV gained 11.5% to $34.73.
  • BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE rose 10.6% to $0.2047.
  • CVR Energy, Inc. CVI gained 8.2% to $27.65.
  • BIT Mining Limited BTCM rose 7.7% to $0.28 after declining around 9% on Monday.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX gained 7.5% to $20.28. Novavax announced an initial one million doses of Nuvaxovid are available for use in the UK.

 

Losers

  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC fell 19.9% to $0.18 after dropping over 15% on Monday.
  • Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX dropped 18% to $10.08. BLADE India signed non-binding order for up to 200 eVTOL vehicles from Eve Air Mobility.
  • Polar Power, Inc. POLA fell 15.2% to $2.68 after gaining around 25% on Monday.
  • Avidity Biosciences, Inc. RNA shares fell 14.9% to $15.95. The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on new participant enrollment in Avidity Biosciences’ Phase 1/2 MARINA trial of AOC 1001 in adults with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).
  • Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX fell 14.9% to $2.34. Evaxion Biotech recently announced it reached an important milestone announcing today that it had enrolled its first patient in the global phase 2b clinical trial of EVX-01.
  • FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE dropped 14.2% to $12.66.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX shares fell 14.1% to $6.15. Kiora Pharmaceuticals said its stockholders authorized a reverse stock split of its common stock.
  • SAI.TECH Global Corporation SAI dropped 14.1% to $4.10.
  • Midatech Pharma plc MTP fell 14% to $2.2365.
  • Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS dipped 13.8% to $0.7320.
  • Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS fell 12.5% to $20.27. Provident Financial Services and Lakeland Bancorp to merge in an all-stock transaction.
  • 374Water, Inc. SCWO dropped 12.1% to $3.03.
  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN fell 11.6% to $36.00.
  • Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO dropped 11.2% to $9.48. Barclays maintained Kronos Worldwide with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $15 to $8.
  • Inpixon INPX fell 10.4% to $0.1260. Inpixon shares jumped over 21% on Monday after the company announced it signed a definitive merger agreement with KINS Technology for KINS to acquire Inpixon's enterprise apps business.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL dropped 10.5% to $4.7250. Ocular Therapeutix announced interim 7-month data from its U.S. Phase 1 trial evaluating OTX-TKI for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and other retinal diseases.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 8.9% to $59.22.
  • Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA shares fell 8.5% to $0.3453 after declining 6% on Monday.
  • HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR dropped 7.9% to $1.05.
  • Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC fell 6.9% to $2.28.

