Why Nutanix Is Trading Higher By 16%; Here Are 33 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 1, 2022 7:00 AM | 5 min read
Gainers

  • Bright Green Corporation BGXX shares rose 63.8% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after gaining around 33% on Wednesday.
  • Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO shares rose 53.2% to $7.83 in pre-market trading after dropping 34% on Wednesday. Hempacco's common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday. The company had planned to offer 1 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6 per share for total gross proceeds of $6 million.
  • Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA rose 35.5% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Arena Business Solutions for up to $15 million of the company's common stock.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SHPH rose 34.5% to $51.76 in pre-market trading after jumping around 374% on Wednesday. The company priced its IPO at $8.125 per unit.
  • Vaxart, Inc. VXRT rose 18.3% to $3.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported top-line Phase II clinical study data demonstrating safety and immunogenicity of its Wuhan S-Only COVID-19 Pill vaccine candidate.
  • Nutanix, Inc. NTNX rose 16.2% to $20.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected sales results for its fourth quarter and issued strong revenue forecast.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ rose 13.5% to $31.24 in pre-market trading. Rio Tinto Group announced plans to acquire full ownership of Turquoise Hill Resources for C$43 per share in cash.
  • ObsEva SA OBSV rose 12.5% to $0.2020 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Wednesday.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.. SONN rose 12.2% to $0.2369 in pre-market trading. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.13 per share.
  • Semantix, Inc. STIX rose 11.7% to $2.86 in pre-market trading. Semantix announced the acquisition of Zetta Health Analytics.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited AIHS rose 9.1% to $0.92 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
  • biote Corp. BTMD rose 8.4% to $4.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. PSTG rose 5.3% to $30.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Five Below, Inc. FIVE rose 5.2% to $134.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • SentinelOne, Inc.S rose 2.5% to $28.00 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX shares fell 20.8% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after surging around 19% on Wednesday.
  • MongoDB, Inc. MDB shares fell 17.3% to $267.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued earnings guidance below analyst estimates.
  • ContraFect Corporation CFRX fell 17.2% to $0.22 in pre-market trading. ContraFect recently said it continues to advance lead programs toward new clinical studies and expects to file with regulatory authorities later this year to initiate a study of intra-articular exebacase in chronic or recurrent prosthetic joint infections.
  • C3.ai, Inc. AI fell 15.6% to $15.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE fell 15.6% to $1.23 in pre-market trading. Nuwellis shares jumped 121% on Wednesday after the company announced new clinical data demonstrating 100% survival at 30 days following the use of ultrafiltration in high-risk postoperative coronary artery bypass grafting patients.
  • Semtech Corporation SMTC fell 14.2% to $39.64 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Okta, Inc. OKTA fell 14% to $78.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY23 financial guidance. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Okta from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $155 to $85.
  • Greenpro Capital Corp. GRNQ fell 12.5% to $2.22 in pre-market trading after surging 63% on Wednesday.
  • Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL fell 11.8% to $6.85 in pre-market trading after surging 33% on Wednesday.
  • Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV fell 11.2% to $176.95 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO fell 11.1% to $0.2182 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Wednesday. ThermoGenesis, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.20 per share.
  • Tivic Health Systems, Inc. TIVC shares fell 11% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.
  • HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE fell 10.4% to $4.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.
  • Mobilicom Limited MOB fell 10.3% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after gaining around 28% on Wednesday.
  • Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX fell 8.5% to $3.21 in pre-market trading.
  • NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 5.4% to $142.75 in pre-market trading following a late Wednesday filing by the company that revealed that the U.S. government has communicated to it the need to secure a license for exporting its powerful AI processors such as the A100 and the yet-to-be-released H100 chips to China. This would prevent the export of these chips to China, one of its key markets.
  • Hormel Foods Corporation HRL fell 4.3% to $48.11 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings and lowered FY22 earnings forecast.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD fell 3.5% to $81.92 in pre-market trading following news that the chipmakers were slapped with certain chip export restrictions to China.

