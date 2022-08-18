Why Plus Therapeutics Is Trading Higher By Over 50%, Here Are 50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG shares jumped 297% to $3.66.
- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD shares rose 50.9% to $1.1299 amid mention of the stock on Discord. Mind Medicine recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.04 per share.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares rose 50.7% to $0.8303 after the company announced it was awarded $17.6 million Product Development Research grant by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to fund radiotherapeutic, Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome.
- Field Trip Health Ltd. REUN jumped 36% to $5.83.
- Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF shares jumped 27.5% to $109.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Additionally, multiple firms raised their price target on the stock.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO surged 24% to $7.32.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. SEEL rose 22% to $1.14 as volume increases in psychedelic stocks.
- Curis, Inc. CRIS gained 21% to $1.28 after the company announced the U.S. FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on the TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 study of emavusertib.
- Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ jumped 19.3% to $46.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised Q3 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. TUSK jumped 19.3% to $4.6410.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK shares rose 17.3% to $2.71. Codiak BioSciences recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.30 per share.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC surged 15.4% to $2.32. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals recently said Q2 EPS results were up year over year.
- Silence Therapeutics plc SLN gained 15.4% to $9.93.
- Genius Group Limited GNS rose 14.3% to $7.29.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. LPTH gained 12.7% to $1.6001.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN rose 12.7% to $21.60. Grindrod Shipping reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 47.1% year-over-year to $161.58 million.
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS gained 12.3% to $10.29.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG rose 11.9% to $1.5550 after jumping 23% on Wednesday.
- Endo International plc ENDP rose 11.2% to $0.3156 after dipping 23% on Wednesday. Endo International filed for bankruptcy after reaching a $6 billion deal with some of its creditors as the company sought to settle opioid-related lawsuits.
- EnLink Midstream, LLC ENLC climbed 10.7% to $10.90. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- Peabody Energy Corporation BTU rose 9.7% to $25.50.
- Forza X1, Inc. FRZA shares gained 8.9% to $7.33 after the company, along with OneWater Marine, announced the companies have entered into a strategic partnership to create a distribution channel for the Forza X1's integrated electric sports boats.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO rose 6.9% to $49.90 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong guidance.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS rose 6% to $179.46 as the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter.
Losers
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares dipped 44.4% to $4.25 on possible profit taking after the stock surged on Wednesday.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. UBX shares tumbled 30% to $0.6796 after the company reported pricing of upsized underwritten public offering.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR fell 24.5% to $2.3607 on possible profit taking after the stock surged on Wednesday.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ shares fell 23.5% to $3.24 after jumping 38% on Wednesday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 23.3% to $17.71 following a Form 144 filing by RC Ventures, which suggested the firm proposed to sell 7.78 million common shares and certain call options. Additionally, Wedbush downgraded the stock to Underperform.
- Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK fell 20.2% to $5.11. The company is scheduled to report Q2 results on August 30, 2022.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO dipped 19.8% to $0.1791.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX fell 19.6% to $2.7482 after the company announced the proposed public offering of its common stock.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT declined 19.4% to $96.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Aura Biosciences, Inc. AURA dropped 18.8% to $16.52. Aura Biosciences recently reported cash, cash on hand as of June 30, 2022 of $122.1 million.
- Soluna Holdings, Inc. SLNH fell 18% to $3.2250.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL fell 17.2% to $10.58.
- Root, Inc. ROOT fell 15.7% to $17.08.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) CALT dropped 15.3% to $17.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- LumiraDx Limited LMDX fell 14.7% to $1.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY declined 14.5% to $0.9402.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY fell 14.3% to $0.3599.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. VBIV dipped 12.6% to $1.0750.
- Veru Inc. VERU fell 12.4% to $20.81.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE shares fell 12.3% to $5.95. The FDA has approved Bluebird bio’s Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel), also known as beti-cel, a one-time gene therapy custom-designed for beta‑thalassemia.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 11.5% to $6.34. WeTrade Group said, 'WeTrade and Zhixun are ready to launch an in-depth cooperative sales promotion of Zhixun's disinfectant.'
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. PHCF declined 11% to $0.8904.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC dropped 11% to $1.6099.
- Rite Aid Corporation RAD fell 9.7% to $9.49.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation BGFV dropped 8.8% to $12.93.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT fell 4.9% to $2.8450 after the company launched at-the-market equity program of up to $200 million.
