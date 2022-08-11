Why Is Disney Higher By More Than 7%: Here Are 40 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares rose 44.6% to $0.2284 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 30% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it will explore the potential to develop a rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC shares rose 37.5% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower Q2 loss.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL shares rose 36.6% to $0.6210 in pre-market trading. Massachusetts Governor Baker on Wednesday signed the state's sports betting bill into law.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG rose 32.1% to $0.6801 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Wednesday.
- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. GWAV rose 29% to $4.58 in pre-market trading. Greenwave reported Q2 revenue of $10.7 million.
- Vacasa, Inc. VCSA shares rose 28% to $3.89 in pre-market trading after posting upbeat quarterly sales.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE rose 26.7% to $18.69 in pre-market trading. The company’s shares jumped 30% on Wednesday after the Redbox shareholders approved the proposed merger agreement.
- FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY rose 25% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR shares rose 19.3% to $0.1289 in pre-market trading. Timber Pharmaceuticals recently announced closing of $8.0 million public offering.
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV rose 19.2% to $0.3184 in pre-market trading.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP rose 15.3% to $0.4690 in pre-market trading.
- Matterport, Inc. MTTR rose 13.6% to $5.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Green Giant Inc. GGE rose 13.3% to $3.66 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Wednesday.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH rose 11.5% to $0.3161 in pre-market trading.
- KINS Technology Group Inc. KINZ rose 9.8% to $11.00 in pre-market trading.
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH rose 9.5% to $4.77 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Wednesday.
- Aegon N.V. AEG rose 7.8% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after the company increased its projections for operating capital generation and free cashflow.
- PolarityTE, Inc. PTE rose 7.7% to $1.68 in pre-market trading. The company is scheduled to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- The Walt Disney Company DIS rose 7.5% to $120.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX rose 6.6% to $17.21 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Coupang, Inc. CPNG rose 6.2% to $20.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter revenue growth of 12.5% year-over-year to $5.04 billion, +27% on a constant currency basis.
- H&R Block, Inc. HRB shares rose 4% to $47.30 in pre-market trading. H&R Block recently said Q4 sales results were higher year over year.
Losers
- Athenex, Inc. ATNX shares fell 23.4% to $0.8505 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $30 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Sonos, Inc. SONO shares fell 20.4% to $18.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales results for its third quarter and issued downbeat FY22 sales guidance. The company also announced that its CFO Brittany Bagley is stepping down to pursue another professional opportunity. Eddie Lazarus, the company's chief legal officer, will succeed Bagley as interim CFO, effective Sept. 1.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CTXR fell 19.1% to $0.85 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Wednesday.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA shares fell 18.9% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. Invitae shares jumped around 277% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR fell 14.4% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and issued weak FY22 revenue forecast.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI fell 12.4% to $0.2889 in pre-market trading after declining over 18% on Wednesday.
- Traeger, Inc. COOK fell 12.2% to $3.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and reduced FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC fell 12% to $0.47 in pre-market trading. Ensysce Biosciences reported completion of $8 million convertible note financing.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN fell 9.3% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
- Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA fell 8.7% to $1.24 in pre-market trading. Iveda Solutions recently reported a $5 million private placement.
- Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS shares fell 8.6% to $19.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
- Bumble Inc. BMBL fell 8.5% to $31.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- AppLovin Corporation APP fell 7.8% to $37.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and lowered FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Ontrak, Inc. OTRK fell 6.9% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and issued weak sales forecast.
- Haleon plc HLN fell 6% to $6.12 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Wednesday.
- Sanofi SNY fell 5.7% to $42.62 in pre-market trading. The company on Monday announced it will pause recruitment for Phase 3 studies for its MS drug tolebrutinib.
- Marqeta, Inc. MQ fell 5.6% to $10.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results for the second quarter.
- Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. BNL fell 5.1% to $21.25 in pre-market trading as the company priced 13 million share public offering of common stock at $21.35 per share.
