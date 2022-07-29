Etsy, Wingstop And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains On Thursday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones jumping more than 300 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK shares surged 31.5% to close at $22.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN surged 30% to settle at $30.92 alongside Sunnova Energy International after the company reported strong top-line financial results and reaffirmed guidance.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA rose 27.9% to close at $24.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Plug Power Inc. PLUG gained 25.9% to close at $21.63 after Senator Joe Manchin reversed his opposition to a bill that includes provisions to address climate change.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA rose 24.8% to close at $22.35.
- Bel Fuse Inc. BELFB gained 23.7% to settle at $23.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY gained 23.5% to close at $16.10.
- NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR gained 22.6% to close at $24.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Following earnings, BWS Financial upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ULCC rose 20.5% to settle at $13.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Additionally, Spirit Airlines terminated its merger deal with the company after deciding to merge with JetBlue Airlines.
- Wingstop Inc. WING jumped 20.2% to close at $119.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued FY22 EPS guidance above estimates.
- TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC shares rose 19.3% to close at $14.47. TPI Composites is expected to release its Q2 results after the market close on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022.
- Impinj, Inc. PI gained 18.7% to settle at $82.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 guidance above estimates.
- SunPower Corporation SPWR gained 18.2% to close at $19.83. Shares of solar companies traded higher in sympathy with Sunnova, which reported better-than-expected Q2 sales. Clean energy stocks have also gained after Senator Joe Manchin said he would support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes investments in some types of renewable energy.
- Blink Charging Co. BLNK gained 17.8% to settle at $21.28. Shares of alternative energy-related stocks traded higher after Senator Manchin said he supports the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes investment in technologies for all fuel types including hydrogen, nuclear and renewables.
- Sleep Number Corporation SNBR rose 17.7% to close at $42.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND gained 17.6% to settle at $8.64. Mondee appointed Orestes Fintiklis as Vice Chairman of the Board.
- Bloom Energy Corporation BE rose 17.3% to close at $20.17. Alphabet reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. However, revenue for the company’s Search and Other segment was $40.7 billion, up 13.7% year-over-year.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. GEL rose 17% to settle at $10.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Constellation Energy Corporation CEG rose 16.3% to close at $64.59.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ gained 15.7% to close at $20.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also authorized a $2 billion buyback.
- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM rose 15.6% to close at $28.72 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR gained 15.3% to close at $88.50. Shares of solar companies traded higher in sympathy with Sunnova, which reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Daseke, Inc. DSKE rose 14.3% to close at $7.98 after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $10 price target.
- Etsy, Inc. ETSY climbed 9.9% to close at $104.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA gained 7.8% to close at $6.38. Shares of alternative energy-related stocks traded higher after Senator Manchin said he supports the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes investment in technologies for all fuel types including hydrogen, nuclear and renewables.
