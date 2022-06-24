ñol

Zendesk, Quotient, + 40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 24, 2022 12:07 PM | 5 min read

Gainers

  • USA Truck, Inc. USAK shares jumped 111% to $30.76. DB Schenker and USA Truck announced plans to combine and create premier North American transportation solutions provider.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT jumped 78.2% to $3.10 after jumping 26% on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries reported closing of $6 million public offering.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC surged 67.6% to $1.24. Benitec Biopharma, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.40 per share.
  • Wrap Technologies, Inc. WRAP gained 48% to $2.77 in possible anticipation of protests after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade. The company develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM jumped 33% to $0.4230. Evofem Biosciences recently announced results of post hoc analysis of registrational Phase 3 AMPOWER trial.
  • Zendesk, Inc. ZEN gained 27.5% to $73.88. Global investment firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC agreed to takeover Zendesk in an all-cash transaction that values Zendesk at $10.2 billion.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN shares rose 22.4% to $0.3217 after the company said it has begun shipping previously-restricted electronic nicotine delivery systems via a USPS exemption.
  • Molecular Templates, Inc. MTEM climbed 21.1% to $1.15.
  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB surged 20.6% to $5.10. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will announce topline data for ANEB-001 from an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for acute cannabinoid intoxication on Tuesday July 5, 2022.
  • Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ jumped 17.6% to $1.2699 after the company announced a $1 million buyback.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT surged 16.1% to $1.02.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC jumped 15.8% to $8.42.
  • Dragon Victory International Limited LYL gained 14.6% to $0.87.
  • Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK gained 14.5% to $3.31. The Florida Medicaid Pharmaceutical & Therapeutics Committee recently approved adding GIMOTI to its preferred drug list immediately.
  • Novonix Limited NVX surged 13.8% to $6.89.
  • Celularity Inc. CELU shares gained 13% to $4.00 after HC Wainwright initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $15 price target.
  • Oceaneering International, Inc. OII surged 12.6% to $9.94.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL gained 12.6% to $40.64 in sympathy with Carnival, which reported a 50% increase revenue from Q1 to Q2.
  • Akouos, Inc. AKUS jumped 11.6% to $4.70.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY gained 11.6% to $2.80.
  • Carnival Corporation CCL gained 8.7% to $10.49 after the company provided a Q2 business update. Revenue increased by nearly 50% in Q2 of 2022 compared to Q1 2022.
  • Palatin Technologies, Inc. PTN rose 7.8% to $0.3008. Palatin Technologies, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.03 per share.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT rose 7.7% to $2.94 after jumping 263% on Thursday. Blue Hat Interactive terminated its previously proposed shelf takedown offering.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO rose 7% to $0.4900.


Losers

  • JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE dropped 36% to $11.37.
  • Quotient Limited QTNT fell 32.4% to $0.27 after the company priced an offering of 66,666,667 shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $20 million.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals INC UPC dropped 29.6% to $0.69.
  • Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA shares dipped 27.4% to $2.7290.
  • CalAmp Corp. CAMP fell 25.8% to $5.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM fell 25% to $0.7501 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
  • Genius Group Limited GNS dropped 19.5% to $7.70.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS dipped 17.9% to $1.01.
  • Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV shares fell 14.5% to $5.68 after jumping around 14% on Thursday.
  • Pardes Biosciences, Inc. PRDS dipped 14.5% to $3.6950.
  • Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP declined 13.3% to $5.62.
  • Valneva SE VALN fell 13.2% to $27.29. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency recommended marketing authorization in Europe for the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for use as primary vaccination in people from 18 to 50 years of age.
  • LiveVox Holdings, Inc. LVOX dropped 12.7% to $1.4750.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII fell 12.6% to $2.2450.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ declined 12.2% to $2.58.
  • Janux Therapeutics, Inc. JANX dropped 11.7% to $11.92.
  • LendingTree, Inc. TREE fell 9.4% to $49.71 after the company cut its Q2 revenue guidance.
  • MDJM Ltd MDJH shares fell 7.8% to $1.89 after jumping around 29% on Thursday.

