Zendesk, Quotient, + 40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers USA Truck, Inc. USAK shares jumped 111% to $30.76. DB Schenker and USA Truck announced plans to combine and create premier North American transportation solutions provider.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT jumped 78.2% to $3.10 after jumping 26% on Thursday. ToughBuilt Industries reported closing of $6 million public offering.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC surged 67.6% to $1.24. Benitec Biopharma, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.40 per share.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. WRAP gained 48% to $2.77 in possible anticipation of protests after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade. The company develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM jumped 33% to $0.4230. Evofem Biosciences recently announced results of post hoc analysis of registrational Phase 3 AMPOWER trial.

Zendesk, Inc. ZEN gained 27.5% to $73.88. Global investment firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC agreed to takeover Zendesk in an all-cash transaction that values Zendesk at $10.2 billion.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN shares rose 22.4% to $0.3217 after the company said it has begun shipping previously-restricted electronic nicotine delivery systems via a USPS exemption.

Molecular Templates, Inc. MTEM climbed 21.1% to $1.15.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB surged 20.6% to $5.10. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will announce topline data for ANEB-001 from an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for acute cannabinoid intoxication on Tuesday July 5, 2022.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ jumped 17.6% to $1.2699 after the company announced a $1 million buyback.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT surged 16.1% to $1.02.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC jumped 15.8% to $8.42.

Dragon Victory International Limited LYL gained 14.6% to $0.87.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. EVOK gained 14.5% to $3.31. The Florida Medicaid Pharmaceutical & Therapeutics Committee recently approved adding GIMOTI to its preferred drug list immediately.

Novonix Limited NVX surged 13.8% to $6.89.

Celularity Inc. CELU shares gained 13% to $4.00 after HC Wainwright initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $15 price target.

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII surged 12.6% to $9.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL gained 12.6% to $40.64 in sympathy with Carnival, which reported a 50% increase revenue from Q1 to Q2.

Akouos, Inc. AKUS jumped 11.6% to $4.70.

WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY gained 11.6% to $2.80.

Carnival Corporation CCL gained 8.7% to $10.49 after the company provided a Q2 business update. Revenue increased by nearly 50% in Q2 of 2022 compared to Q1 2022.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. PTN rose 7.8% to $0.3008. Palatin Technologies, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.03 per share.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT rose 7.7% to $2.94 after jumping 263% on Thursday. Blue Hat Interactive terminated its previously proposed shelf takedown offering.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO rose 7% to $0.4900.

Losers JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE dropped 36% to $11.37.

Quotient Limited QTNT fell 32.4% to $0.27 after the company priced an offering of 66,666,667 shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $20 million.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC UPC dropped 29.6% to $0.69.

Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA shares dipped 27.4% to $2.7290.

CalAmp Corp. CAMP fell 25.8% to $5.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM fell 25% to $0.7501 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.

Genius Group Limited GNS dropped 19.5% to $7.70.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS dipped 17.9% to $1.01.

Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV shares fell 14.5% to $5.68 after jumping around 14% on Thursday.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. PRDS dipped 14.5% to $3.6950.

Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP declined 13.3% to $5.62.

Valneva SE VALN fell 13.2% to $27.29. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency recommended marketing authorization in Europe for the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for use as primary vaccination in people from 18 to 50 years of age.

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. LVOX dropped 12.7% to $1.4750.

22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII fell 12.6% to $2.2450.

TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ declined 12.2% to $2.58.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. JANX dropped 11.7% to $11.92.

LendingTree, Inc. TREE fell 9.4% to $49.71 after the company cut its Q2 revenue guidance.

MDJM Ltd MDJH shares fell 7.8% to $1.89 after jumping around 29% on Thursday.

