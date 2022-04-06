 Skip to main content

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 1:19pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) shares jumped 77.7% to $3.5950. Advent Technologies and Hyundai Motor Company entered into technology assessment, sales and development agreement.
  • Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) gained 43% to $12.91 after the company announced it will be acquired by Turn/River Capital for $13 per share in cash.
  • Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) climbed 27% to $1.6250.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) gained 26% to $7.10. Sunshine Biopharma announced that two of its newly designed mRNA molecules are effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.
  • Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) jumped 23.5% to $10.65.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares climbed 15.3% to $6.89. NextDecade and ENN executed 1.5 MTPA LNG sale and purchase agreement.
  • Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) gained 15.3% to $2.5702. Team recently regained compliance with NYSE listing standards.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 14.6% to $0.6313. Alset EHome International recently reported FY2021 results with a 22% revenue growth.
  • Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) gained 13.4% to $4.15.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) gained 13.3% to $22.52 after the company announced FDA approval of IGALMI sublingual film for acute treatment of agitation associated with Schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults.
  • Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) gained 11.6% to $4.14. Fresh Vine Wine named Ellen Scipta as CFO.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) rose 8.6% to $11.23 after jumping around 18% on Tuesday.
  • Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares rose 8.1% to $20.75. Gogo recently named Sergio Aguirre as President and COO.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) shares rose 18.1% to $6.62. Sunshine Biopharma shares jumped 148% on Tuesday after the company announced that two of its designed mRNA molecules are effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 7.4% to $0.2275. Guardion Health Sciences recently reported FY21 loss of $1.04 per share.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) dropped 32% to $1.14 as the company reported pricing of $10.0 million registered direct offering.
  • Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares dipped 26.6% to $1.58. Senmiao Technology reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective Apr. 6, 2022.
  • Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD) fell 22.8% to $6.64.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) dropped 21.9% to $8.60.
  • Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) fell 18.7% to $5.05 after Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $12 to $6.
  • Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) dropped 18.6% to $7.04.
  • Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) fell 17.7% to $21.92.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) dipped 17.6% to $9.65. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will modify its Phase 3 EMANATE and ongoing Phase 2 DAYBREAK trials of setmelanotide in rare genetic diseases of obesity.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) dropped 17.5% to $5.13 after the company announced a $7 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) dipped 17.2% to $21.01.
  • Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) fell 16.7% to $11.18 after jumping around 48% on Tuesday.
  • Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) dropped 16.6% to $8.96.
  • Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIND) dipped 15.7% to $5.42.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) dropped 13.9% to $238.13 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $250 to $240.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) shares fell 13.6% to $3.1550. Aterian recently said that Cynthia Williams has joined the Company's Board of Directors.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) dropped 13.5% to $2.1010.
  • Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) dipped 13.1% to $5.47 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $8.50 to $5.
  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 11.8% to $17.19.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NYSE: ANY) dipped 11% to $2.25.
  • Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) fell 10.8% to $4.15.
  • Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) dropped 10.7% to $2.57. Canaccord Genuity maintained Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $19 to $7.
  • Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) fell 9.7% to $0.6010 after surging around 31% on Tuesday. Tantech recently said its subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co Ltd, won an additional ten vehicle orders.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) fell 8.6% to $2.0099.
  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) fell 7.5% to $0.2930. GLG Life Tech recently reported Q4 results.
  • Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) fell 6% to $11.28. The FDA completed a safety review of Inventiva’s IND application and signed off Phase 2 combination trial with its lead drug candidate, lanifibranor.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

