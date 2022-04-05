 Skip to main content

30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 12:12pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) shares jumped 139% to $5.40 after the company announced that two of its designed mRNA molecules are effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.
  • System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) climbed 45% to $23.93 as the company reported a 48% year-over-year surge in Q4 sales and issued strong sales forecast.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) shares gained 37.3% to $6.45.
  • Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 24.4% to $2.70. Sphere 3D and Gryphon Digital Mining 'plan to continue working on existing strategic initiatives, including the management of Sphere 3D's 6.0 EH/s mining fleet' following mutual agreement not to move forward with merger.
  • Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) gained 23% to $14.90.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) rose 18.8% to $1.2709 following 13D filing from co-founder, Shenping Yin, showing raised stake in the company from 12% to 50%.
  • Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) gained 16% to $7.30.
  • Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) jumped 12.4% to $3.2150.
  • Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) surged 12.1% to $4.09.
  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) rose 10.1% to $38.40. Arcus Biosciences will replace Investors Bancorp in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Thursday, April 7.
  • Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) gained 10% to $6.83.
  • Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) jumped 9.7% to $5.14.
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) gained 9% to $6.82.

 

Losers

  • Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) shares fell 40% to $24.00. Clinigence Holdings and Nutex Health, on Monday, reported completion of merger and listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) shares fell 34.4% to $1.0693 after the company said interim results in ardent trial for sickle cell disease showed no significant difference in median annualized rate of vaso-occlusive crises.
  • Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) shares fell 25.7% to $8.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 19.5% to $1.0550 after jumping 68% on Monday. Zacks Small-Cap Research, on Monday, issued a note on GBS with an $8 valuation.
  • Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) dropped 18.9% to $2.10. The company’s management discussed key milestones, drug development timelines and the IMMX Advantage at its Milestone Day Event held on April 5, 2022.
  • BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) dipped 15.8% to $23.79 after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 14.3% to $1.44 after surging around 22% on Monday.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) dropped 14.1% to $2.80.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) fell 12.9% to $49.62 amid Elon Musk taking a 9.2% stake in competitor Twitter.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) dropped 12% to $3.43.
  • Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) declined 11.4% to $3.25.
  • Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) dropped 10.4% to $119.05 as RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered its price target from $155 to $138.
  • Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) shares fell 10.3% to $21.20 as the company reported a public offering of 4.5 million shares of the common stock by selling stockholders.
  • SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) dipped 9.9% to $4.8650.
  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) dropped 9.4% to $167.60 following Q2 results.
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 9.2% to $29.06.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dropped 7.8% to $157.29.

