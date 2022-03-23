38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) shares jumped 158.5% to $21.41 after the company announced the completion of its merger agreement with Spartan Acquisition Corp., which resulted in 98% of the company notes redeemed at the merger vote. The company is also gaining retail investor interest.
- 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) shares gained 38.3% to $6.46 after the company announced the primary efficacy endpoint was met early in the renal cell carcinoma group in Part B of the study of MRx0518 and KEYTRUDA.
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS) gained 30% to $13.41.
- Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) climbed 26.7% to $3.42. The stock began trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday following an uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets.
- The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MGLD) rose 21.7% to $2.2797 after dropping more than 6% on Tuesday.
- Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) jumped 21.3% to $2.79. Cenntro Electric Group recently agreed to acquire an equity interest in Mosolf SE & Co KG's subsidiary Tropos Motors Europe GmbH (TME).
- Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) gained 20.5% to $26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) surged 19.3% to $2.9001 after the company reported Q4 sales results were higher year-over-year and announced a $10 million buyback.
- Creative Realities Inc (NASDAQ: CREX) shares gained 18.9% to $1.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance.
- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) gained 15.4% to $6.05.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) jumped 14.5% to $6.09. aTyr Pharma recently files for mixed shelf upto $200 million.
- Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) rose 14.3% to $2.16. Femasys recently named Dov Elefant to new position of Chief Financial Officer.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 13.5% to $0.6120.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 13% to $4.72.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) jumped 12.8% to $18.09. HC Wainwright & Co, last week, maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $20 to $22.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) jumped 12.4% to $44.29. Raymond James downgraded GDS Holdings from Strong Buy to Outperform and announced a $68 price target.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) rose 12.3% to $0.7520. Stealth BioTherapeutics recently presented new data demonstrating the potential synergistic relationship between elamipretide and an exon-skipping phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) in the X-linked muscular dystrophy (mdx) animal model.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) rose 12.1% to $1.3450. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.17 per share.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) jumped 12.1% to $88.96.
- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) shares gained 11.5% to $1.53 following Q4 results.
- Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) jumped 11.3% to $9.72.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 9.1% to $134.32 after jumping over 30% on Tuesday.
- Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) rose 8.3% to $1.31. Smart Share Global recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.04 per share.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) shares rose 7.7% to $0.6062 after dropping around 12% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) dropped 19.4% to $7.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) dipped 19.3% to $62.56. CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from Market Outperform to Market Perform.
- Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) fell 18.1% to $7.42. Cue Health recently partnered with Albertsons Companies for COVID-19 test kits.
- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) dropped 14.6% to $8.88.
- Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO) dropped 13.7% to $17.68 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) declined 13.3% to $2.3850.
- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) dipped 12.9% to $1.89.
- GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) shares fell 12.7% to $4.7650 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) fell 11.4% to $3.88. JX Luxventure shares jumped around 120% on Tuesday after the company announced it signed a $60 million sales agreement.
- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) dropped 11% to $5.91. Apyx Medical recently posted Q4 loss of $0.06 per share.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) fell 9.6% to $421.63. Adobe reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued a disappointing forecast for the current quarter.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) dropped 8.2% to $57.27 following Q2 results.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) shares fell 7% to $1.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) dropped 6.7% to $83.01. THOR Industries announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share.
