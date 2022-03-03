 Skip to main content

36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 12:03pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) shares jumped 46% to $21.13 after jumping around 35% on Wednesday.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) shares jumped 29% to $3.38. Eos Energy Enterprises Chief Financial Officer Randall Gonzales acquired a total of 43,500 shares at an average price of $2.75.
  • Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) gained 25.8% to $5.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and announced a stock repurchase plan of up to $15 million.
  • Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) gained 19.8% to $8.89 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) rose 16.8% to $30.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 16.4% to $15.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) rose 15.2% to $28.65.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) gained 15% to $2.3684 after jumping around 39% on Wednesday.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 14.9% to $8.27.
  • Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) jumped 14.5% to $4.5916 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) rose 12.6% to $5.53 after gaining around 24% on Wednesday.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MNSO) gained 12.4% to $9.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) gained 10.6% to $127.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 and FY23 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) shares rose 10.5% to $0.63. Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Tivo reported advanced OTT to linear broadcast conversion technology for video service providers with the NXG Edge platform.
  • Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) gained 10.4% to $111.35 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and raised its quarterly dividend.
  • The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) jumped 10% to $54.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 EPS guidance above analysts’ estimates.
  • Titan International, Inc. (NYSE: TWI) gained 9.5% to $12.74 following Q4 results.
  • MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) jumped 8.6% to $5.40. MarketWise is expected to report its Q4 financial results on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) rose 6.5% to $1.48 after gaining more than 8% on Wednesday.

 

 

Losers

  • NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares dipped 52.4% to $1.4001 after the company announced it discontinued its late-stage biliary tract cancer drug trial.
  • Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) fell 21.2% to $8.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) fell 20.4% to $5.84 after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.
  • Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE: WEAV) fell 18.8% to $7.58 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak sales forecast.
  • Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) dropped 18% to $4.2850 after the company reported Q4 sales results down from last year.
  • Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) fell 17% to $191.34 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) dipped 16.8% to $18.76 following weak Q4 earnings.
  • Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) fell 16.5% to $220.85 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY23 product sales guidance.
  • MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) dropped 14.6% to $1.95 after the company announced pricing of a public offering of ordinary shares.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) dipped 13.5% to $56.98 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) fell 13.1% to $18.55. American Eagle Outfitters reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) dropped 13% to $25.71 following Q4 results.
  • TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) dipped 12.8% to $14.78 after the company announced the appointment of a new CEO and Chairman of the board.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (NASDAQ: GRUB) fell 10.8% to $6.95.
  • Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares fell 10.8% to $0.2353 after jumping 25% on Wednesday.
  • Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) dipped 10.2% to $2.2550. Various analysts lowered their price targets on the stock.
  • Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares fell 8.8% to $166.51 after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

 

 

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

