Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's trading, 54 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) .

. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) .

. Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) 's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 39.63% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 39.63% to reach a new 52-week low. Blue Ocean Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOCN) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.1%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.1%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows on Friday:

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.87 on Friday morning, moving down 27.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.87 on Friday morning, moving down 27.14%. Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.34 on Friday morning, moving down 8.64%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.34 on Friday morning, moving down 8.64%. Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $60.52 and moving down 3.03%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $60.52 and moving down 3.03%. Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) shares were down 4.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.12.

shares were down 4.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.12. Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares moved down 34.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.82, drifting down 34.88%.

shares moved down 34.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.82, drifting down 34.88%. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares were down 13.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.33.

shares were down 13.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.33. Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) stock hit $27.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 15.99%.

stock hit $27.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 15.99%. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Friday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Friday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.46. Shares traded down 9.39%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.46. Shares traded down 9.39%. OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Friday, moving down 5.57%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Friday, moving down 5.57%. Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.60 on Friday. The stock was down 9.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.60 on Friday. The stock was down 9.54% for the day. Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) shares were down 8.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.02.

shares were down 8.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.02. LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares were down 26.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.00.

shares were down 26.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.00. Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Friday morning, moving down 25.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Friday morning, moving down 25.09%. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) shares set a new yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.39% on the session. Harsco (NYSE:HSC) shares were up 2.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.42.

shares were up 2.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.42. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) shares set a new yearly low of $31.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $31.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session. WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.91 on Friday, moving down 6.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.91 on Friday, moving down 6.22%. MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares hit a yearly low of $2.68. The stock was down 6.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.68. The stock was down 6.36% on the session. Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) shares hit a yearly low of $9.35. The stock was down 14.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.35. The stock was down 14.31% on the session. ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Friday, moving down 11.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Friday, moving down 11.45%. Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.79 and moving down 5.66%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.79 and moving down 5.66%. NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares set a new yearly low of $8.19 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.19 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session. Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.67 on Friday. The stock was down 4.41% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.67 on Friday. The stock was down 4.41% for the day. iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock drifted down 2.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.50.

stock drifted down 2.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.50. Blue Ocean Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOCN) stock hit a yearly low of $9.81. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.81. The stock was down 0.1% for the day. ARYA Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYD) shares set a new yearly low of $9.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session. Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Friday. The stock was down 1.23% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Friday. The stock was down 1.23% for the day. Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.08 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.4%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.08 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.4%. Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.46. The stock traded down 1.09%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.46. The stock traded down 1.09%. Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) shares moved down 1.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.11, drifting down 1.67%.

shares moved down 1.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.11, drifting down 1.67%. ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.75 on Friday, moving down 2.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.75 on Friday, moving down 2.11%. Stone Harbor Emg Mkts (NYSE:EDI) stock hit a yearly low of $7.07. The stock was down 1.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.07. The stock was down 1.5% for the day. Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.58. The stock traded down 0.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.58. The stock traded down 0.61%. NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) shares hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 2.97% on the session. Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.80 and moving up 1.37%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.80 and moving up 1.37%. Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded down 18.09%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded down 18.09%. Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.68. Shares traded down 0.7%.

