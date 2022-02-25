 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 10:41am   Comments
During Friday's trading, 54 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT).
  • Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 39.63% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Blue Ocean Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOCN) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.1%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.
These stocks set new 52-week lows on Friday:

  • Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.87 on Friday morning, moving down 27.14%.
  • Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.34 on Friday morning, moving down 8.64%.
  • Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $60.52 and moving down 3.03%.
  • Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) shares were down 4.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.12.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares moved down 34.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.82, drifting down 34.88%.
  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares were down 13.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.33.
  • Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) stock hit $27.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 15.99%.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Friday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.46. Shares traded down 9.39%.
  • OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Friday, moving down 5.57%.
  • Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.60 on Friday. The stock was down 9.54% for the day.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) shares were down 8.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.02.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares were down 26.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.00.
  • Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Friday morning, moving down 25.09%.
  • Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) shares set a new yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.39% on the session.
  • Harsco (NYSE:HSC) shares were up 2.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.42.
  • Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) shares set a new yearly low of $31.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
  • WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.91 on Friday, moving down 6.22%.
  • MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares hit a yearly low of $2.68. The stock was down 6.36% on the session.
  • Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) shares hit a yearly low of $9.35. The stock was down 14.31% on the session.
  • ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Friday, moving down 11.45%.
  • Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.79 and moving down 5.66%.
  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares set a new yearly low of $8.19 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.
  • Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.67 on Friday. The stock was down 4.41% for the day.
  • iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock drifted down 2.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.50.
  • Blue Ocean Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOCN) stock hit a yearly low of $9.81. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
  • ARYA Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYD) shares set a new yearly low of $9.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.
  • Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Friday. The stock was down 1.23% for the day.
  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.08 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.4%.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.46. The stock traded down 1.09%.
  • Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) shares moved down 1.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.11, drifting down 1.67%.
  • ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.75 on Friday, moving down 2.11%.
  • Stone Harbor Emg Mkts (NYSE:EDI) stock hit a yearly low of $7.07. The stock was down 1.5% for the day.
  • Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.58. The stock traded down 0.61%.
  • NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) shares hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.80 and moving up 1.37%.
  • Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded down 18.09%.
  • Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.68. Shares traded down 0.7%.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

 

