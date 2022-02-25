Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday's trading, 54 companies set new 52-week lows.
Things to Consider About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).
- The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT).
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 39.63% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Blue Ocean Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOCN) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.1%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.
These stocks set new 52-week lows on Friday:
- Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.87 on Friday morning, moving down 27.14%.
- Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.34 on Friday morning, moving down 8.64%.
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $60.52 and moving down 3.03%.
- Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) shares were down 4.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $61.12.
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares moved down 34.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.82, drifting down 34.88%.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares were down 13.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.33.
- Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) stock hit $27.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 15.99%.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Friday. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.46. Shares traded down 9.39%.
- OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Friday, moving down 5.57%.
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.60 on Friday. The stock was down 9.54% for the day.
- Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) shares were down 8.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.02.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares were down 26.66% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.00.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Friday morning, moving down 25.09%.
- Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) shares set a new yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was down 3.39% on the session.
- Harsco (NYSE:HSC) shares were up 2.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.42.
- Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) shares set a new yearly low of $31.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.91 on Friday, moving down 6.22%.
- MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares hit a yearly low of $2.68. The stock was down 6.36% on the session.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) shares hit a yearly low of $9.35. The stock was down 14.31% on the session.
- ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Friday, moving down 11.45%.
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.79 and moving down 5.66%.
- NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares set a new yearly low of $8.19 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.
- Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.67 on Friday. The stock was down 4.41% for the day.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock drifted down 2.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.50.
- Blue Ocean Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOCN) stock hit a yearly low of $9.81. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
- ARYA Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYD) shares set a new yearly low of $9.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.
- Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Friday. The stock was down 1.23% for the day.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.08 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.4%.
- Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.46. The stock traded down 1.09%.
- Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) shares moved down 1.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.11, drifting down 1.67%.
- ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.75 on Friday, moving down 2.11%.
- Stone Harbor Emg Mkts (NYSE:EDI) stock hit a yearly low of $7.07. The stock was down 1.5% for the day.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.58. The stock traded down 0.61%.
- NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) shares hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.80 and moving up 1.37%.
- Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded down 18.09%.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.68. Shares traded down 0.7%.
