40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL) shares jumped 68.1% to $47.34 after Republic Services reported it will buy the company at $48 per share in cash.

(NASDAQ: ECOL) shares jumped 68.1% to $47.34 after Republic Services reported it will buy the company at $48 per share in cash. Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) gained 65.4% to $15.78. Tritium DCFC shares surged nearly 40% Tuesday after the Australian EV charging company announced its new manufacturing facility will be located in the United States. Tritium CEO Jane Hunter appeared at the White House to make the announcement yesterday.

(NASDAQ: DCFC) gained 65.4% to $15.78. Tritium DCFC shares surged nearly 40% Tuesday after the Australian EV charging company announced its new manufacturing facility will be located in the United States. Tritium CEO Jane Hunter appeared at the White House to make the announcement yesterday. Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) gained 32.6% to $1.2393. Infobird recently signed a contract with subsidiary of Nippi Japan for digital marketing solutions.

(NASDAQ: IFBD) gained 32.6% to $1.2393. Infobird recently signed a contract with subsidiary of Nippi Japan for digital marketing solutions. Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) shares gained 25.1% to $62.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.

(NYSE: DOCS) shares gained 25.1% to $62.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) jumped 20.5% to $7.29 after the company announced it has earned a $10 million non-dilutive milestone payment related to 2021 sales of RUXIENCE.

(NASDAQ: APVO) jumped 20.5% to $7.29 after the company announced it has earned a $10 million non-dilutive milestone payment related to 2021 sales of RUXIENCE. Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) gained 17.9% to $9.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance. TD Securities upgraded Absolute Software from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $11 to $13.

(NASDAQ: ABST) gained 17.9% to $9.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance. TD Securities upgraded Absolute Software from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $11 to $13. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) gained 16.7% to $11.45.

(NASDAQ: ADGI) gained 16.7% to $11.45. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) jumped 16.7% to $3.56.

(NASDAQ: GRCL) jumped 16.7% to $3.56. Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE: BTTR) gained 16% to $3.40.

(NYSE: BTTR) gained 16% to $3.40. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) gained 15.5% to $5.00. Mersana Therapeutics recently announced a research collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc, a unit of Johnson & Johnson, to discover antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for three targets.

(NASDAQ: MRSN) gained 15.5% to $5.00. Mersana Therapeutics recently announced a research collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc, a unit of Johnson & Johnson, to discover antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for three targets. GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) gained 15.2% to $44.90. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS Holdings from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $60 price target.

(NASDAQ: GDS) gained 15.2% to $44.90. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS Holdings from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $60 price target. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) gained 14.6% to $10.20.

(NYSE: NU) gained 14.6% to $10.20. Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 13.7% to $0.5728 after the company announced that it has received an extension of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

(NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 13.7% to $0.5728 after the company announced that it has received an extension of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) gained 13.3% to $89.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

(NYSE: OMC) gained 13.3% to $89.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 12.8% to $8.68 after the company announced its fiscal third-quarter financial results.

(NYSE: CGC) rose 12.8% to $8.68 after the company announced its fiscal third-quarter financial results. NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) jumped 12.4% to $43.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.

(NYSE: NCR) jumped 12.4% to $43.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) gained 10.6% to $83.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

(NASDAQ: HUBG) gained 10.6% to $83.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates. Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) rose 8.5% to $6.86 after dropping 11% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: LFLY) rose 8.5% to $6.86 after dropping 11% on Tuesday. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) rose 8.1% to $2.0094. ERYTECH expanded its patent portfolio for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases.

(NASDAQ: ERYP) rose 8.1% to $2.0094. ERYTECH expanded its patent portfolio for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares rose 7.8% to $155.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ: ENPH) shares rose 7.8% to $155.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates. Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) rose 7.6% to $5.01 after jumping 21% on Tuesday. Joby Aviation and SK Telecom recently announced partnership to introduce emissions-free aerial ridesharing services to cities and communities across South Korea.

(NYSE: JOBY) rose 7.6% to $5.01 after jumping 21% on Tuesday. Joby Aviation and SK Telecom recently announced partnership to introduce emissions-free aerial ridesharing services to cities and communities across South Korea. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) rose 7.5% to $1,569.51 as the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q1 same-store sales up in mid to high single digits range.

Also check out this: Executives Sell More Than $210M Of 5 Stocks

Losers

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares dipped 50.4% to $0.2343 after the company reported pricing of $15.4 million public offering of common stock and warrants.

(NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares dipped 50.4% to $0.2343 after the company reported pricing of $15.4 million public offering of common stock and warrants. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) shares fell 29% to $11.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and cut FY22 guidance. Lake Street downgraded QuinStreet from Buy to Hold.

(NASDAQ: QNST) shares fell 29% to $11.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and cut FY22 guidance. Lake Street downgraded QuinStreet from Buy to Hold. New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) fell 27.9% to $78.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS results and issued Q4 and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

(NYSE: NEWR) fell 27.9% to $78.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS results and issued Q4 and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) shares fell 26.6% to $3.4369 after surging around 43% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: SOPA) shares fell 26.6% to $3.4369 after surging around 43% on Tuesday. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: AVYA) dropped 22.1% to $13.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

(NASDAQ: AVYA) dropped 22.1% to $13.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) fell 19.6% to $8.46 after the company issued Q4 EPS guidance below estimates and said it expects a Q4 sales decline of approximately 11% year over year.

(NYSE: TCS) fell 19.6% to $8.46 after the company issued Q4 EPS guidance below estimates and said it expects a Q4 sales decline of approximately 11% year over year. Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) dropped 17.1% to $3.38. Cyren dropped 14% on Tuesday after the company announced a 1-for-20 reverse split.

(NASDAQ: CYRN) dropped 17.1% to $3.38. Cyren dropped 14% on Tuesday after the company announced a 1-for-20 reverse split. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) declined 16.8% to $2.18. American Rebel gained around 19% on Tuesday following uplisting to Nasdaq on Monday.

(NASDAQ: AREB) declined 16.8% to $2.18. American Rebel gained around 19% on Tuesday following uplisting to Nasdaq on Monday. Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) fell 16.2% to $5.20.

(NASDAQ: FSRD) fell 16.2% to $5.20. Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) dropped 14.2% to $24.90 after the company posted a wider Q1 loss.

(NASDAQ: POWL) dropped 14.2% to $24.90 after the company posted a wider Q1 loss. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) fell 13.8% to $24.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.

(NYSE: ATGE) fell 13.8% to $24.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results. SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) dropped 13.8% to $5.24.

(NYSE: SES) dropped 13.8% to $5.24. BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) shares fell 13.5% to $2.25 after jumping around 24% on Tuesday. BioCardia recently announced it received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for CardiAMP cell therapy system for heart failure.

(NASDAQ: BCDA) shares fell 13.5% to $2.25 after jumping around 24% on Tuesday. BioCardia recently announced it received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for CardiAMP cell therapy system for heart failure. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) dropped 11.8% to $83.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

(NYSE: USNA) dropped 11.8% to $83.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) dipped 10.9% to $46.20. Argo Group said Q4 results will be negatively affected by adverse prior year reserve development and non-operating charges.

(NYSE: ARGO) dipped 10.9% to $46.20. Argo Group said Q4 results will be negatively affected by adverse prior year reserve development and non-operating charges. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCEL) dipped 9.4% to $8.16.

(NASDAQ: CCEL) dipped 9.4% to $8.16. Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) fell 7.9% to $5.71 following Q4 results.

(NYSE: AEG) fell 7.9% to $5.71 following Q4 results. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 4.4% to $37.73. JP Morgan downgraded Big Lots from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $54 to $31.

Also check out this: Executives Buy Around $64M Of 3 Stocks