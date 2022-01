Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday morning, 49 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Points of Interest From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) .

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 29.14% to reach its 52-week low.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.0%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during on Monday:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.90. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.

First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) shares set a new 52-week low of $36.02. The stock traded down 0.43%.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.94. Shares traded down 0.65%.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $12.95 and moving 0.0% (flat).

PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PML) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.48 on Monday morning, moving up 0.07%.

Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.54 on Monday, moving up 2.58%.

Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.05.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) stock hit $13.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.41%.

Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.79 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.17%.

Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.50 on Monday, moving down 0.3%.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) shares made a new 52-week low of $33.47 on Monday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.

Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) stock drifted down 0.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.37.

SilverBox Engaged Merger (NASDAQ:SBEA) stock hit $9.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.91%.

Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares set a new yearly low of $13.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.

Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE:PMM) shares moved down 0.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.43, drifting down 0.07%.

ECP Environmental Growth (NASDAQ:ENNV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.23 on Monday morning, moving up 0.67%.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) shares were down 17.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.62.

Neuberger Berman (AMEX:NBH) stock hit $14.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.18%.

Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE:NPV) stock hit $14.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.02%.

Artemis Strategic Inv (NASDAQ:ARTE) stock hit $9.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.1%.

Games & Esports (NASDAQ:GEEX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Monday morning, moving down 0.4%.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) shares fell to $1.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.21%.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) shares were up 3.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.96.

NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.97%.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.77 on Monday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) stock drifted down 12.98% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.15.

Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock drifted up 9.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.71.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.46 and moving down 6.7%.

Merida Merger (NASDAQ:MCMJ) stock hit a yearly low of $6.24. The stock was down 9.83% for the day.

Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX:CEV) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.64 on Monday, moving down 0.78%.

Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.19 and moving down 29.14%.

Qilian Intl Hldg Gr (NASDAQ:QLI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.45%.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares set a new yearly low of $2.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.67% on the session.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 8.54%.

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock hit a yearly low of $4.00. The stock was down 5.21% for the day.

Fresh Vine Wine (AMEX:VINE) shares set a new yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.

Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Monday, moving down 8.81%.

Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) shares moved down 4.58% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.41, drifting down 4.58%.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares fell to $0.76 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.01%.

NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares were down 2.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.70.

Excellon Resources (AMEX:EXN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Monday morning, moving up 0.39%.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.52. The stock was up 3.39% on the session.

Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.17. The stock traded down 0.3%.

Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Monday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.78. The stock was up 2.61% on the session.

