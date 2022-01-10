45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) shares climbed 71.5% to $5.88.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) gained 45.7% to $8.74 after the company announced it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive Software in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.86 per Zynga share, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion.
- Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR) shares climbed 25.1% to $37.17. Owens & Minor agreed to acquire Apria for $37.50 in cash per share of common stock, representing an equity value of approximately $1.45 billion.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) gained 22.5% to $1.80. Pluristem Therapeutics and Tnuva Group have collaborated to develop, manufacture and commercialize cultured cell-based products for the food industry.
- Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CPSR) shares rose 19.7% to $11.65.
- Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) rose 19.3% to $19.66 after the company, and Novartis, reported topline data from the Phase 2 study for ensovibep, a DARPin antiviral therapeutic for COVID-19.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) surged 18.4% to $7.60 after the company announced fiscal second-quarter 2022 financial results showing revenue increased year-over-year and the company reached profitability.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 17.6% to $13.59 after the company announced preliminary, unaudited ORLADEYO revenue for Q4 and FY21 and provided new guidance for full year 2022 ORLADEYO net revenue and expected peak ORLADEYO sales.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCB) surged 15.7% to $41.02. The company, along with AT&T, recently won a favorable ruling from the Internal Revenue Service for the planned merger between the company and AT&T's WarnerMedia entertainment business.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) jumped 15% to $11.04. AeroCentury, last month, reported a 5-for-1 split.
- Olink Holding AB (NASDAQ: OLK) surged 14.1% to $13.33. Olink said it sees Q4 sales of $43.2 million to $43.7 million and expects FY21 sales of $94.5 million to $95 million.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) gained 13.7% to $8.15 after the company issued strong sales forecast for the fourth quarter.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) rose 11.2% to $6.78. Reliance Global Group, last month, announced pricing of $20.0 million private placement with institutional investors.
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) gained 11% to $5.95.
- Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) surged 10.4% to $14.59. Century Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb have announced a research collaboration and license agreement for up to four induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) programs for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) gained 9.7% to $2.4701. McDade Products, LLC joined forces with G Medical Tests and Services to provide U.S. retailers with millions of COVID-19 at-home PCR test kits.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares rose 8.3% to $42.29 after the company issued strong sales forecast.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares dipped 67.4% to $1.3301. TDH Holdings, last month, reported H1 revenue of $130,000.
- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) fell 24.3% to $6.92. Rapid Micro Biosystems said it expects Q4 total revenue of between $4.7 and $5.2 million.
- Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) shares declined 22.1% to $2.7450.
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) dropped 21.3% to $5.15. Kidpik, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.22 per share.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) dipped 19.2% to $9.22. Amicus Therapeutics said it sees FY21 Galafold sales of $306 million.
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) fell 18% to $6.55. The company’s stock jumped around 100% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) dipped 18% to $4.7550.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares declined 17% to $67.32. Citi Trends reported 2021 holiday sales results and updated long-term strategic plan.
- Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) dropped 16.8% to $3.02. Cyngn said Global Logistics and Fulfillment LLC has engaged the company as its exclusive autonomous vehicle solutions provider.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) fell 16.4% to $3.4350.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) fell 16% to $1.7486.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) dropped 16% to $2.4673.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) declined 15.6% to $1.8150.
- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) dipped 15.6% to $13.49. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 15% to $3.85. Marin Software shares jumped 31% on Friday after the company announced an integration with Amazon Ads' demand-side platform.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) dropped 15% to $2.55.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 14.5% to $0.2481 after gaining more than 5% on Friday.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) dropped 14.4% to $140.85 after the company announced it will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Zynga in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.861 per Zynga share, with a total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dropped 14% to $120.94 amid overall market weakness following a rise in yields as well as continued Fed tapering concerns for 2022.
- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) shares fell 12.5% to $6.29. Absci shares gained 17% on Friday after the company announced a research collaboration with Merck.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) declined 12% to $177.66 amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. Bill.com is expected to report Q2 financial results on February 3, 2022
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) fell 11.6% to $2.3350 after jumping more than 33% on Friday.
- Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) fell 11.5% to $9.47 after the company lowered its Q4 revenue guidance.
- Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIGL) dipped 11.1% to $11.25. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) fell 9.6% to $0.3367. FangDD, on Friday, received Nasdaq notice regarding minimum bid requirements.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 8.8% to $1.04 after climbing around 12% on Friday.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 8.6% to $3.1801 after jumping over 57% on Friday.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) dropped 5.6% to $335.30 after the company issued Q4 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas