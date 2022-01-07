33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares climbed 35.9% to $4.6899 after the company announced an integration with Amazon Ads' demand-side platform.
- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) gained 34.4% to $8.25 after the company announced a research collaboration with Merck.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) rose 24.1% to $0.3410 after dipping more than 31% on Thursday.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares climbed 23.7% to $4.12 after dipping 62% on Thursday.
- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) shares gained 18.1% to $4.95.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) jumped 14.5% to $29.50 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $34 to $45.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 13% to $147.49. GameStop is launching a division to develop an NFT marketplace and launch cryptocurrency partnerships, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) surged 11.8% to $13.47. Personalis said it sees Q4 sales of $20.7 million and FY21 sales of $85.5 million.
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) jumped 11.4% to $5.48.
- Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) gained 10.8% to $4.41. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Nerdy with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) gained 10.4% to $2.66.
- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) climbed 9.7% to $9.55. B of A Securities upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from Neutral to Buy and announced a $21 price target.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) jumped 9.7% to $2.4250. Traders may be viewing this stock as a play on a Friday deal by Papa John's to expand its presence in China by 1,350 stores. The Papa John's press release did not specifically mention a real estate company it would be working with for the expansion.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) surged 9.2% to $38.58. Barclays, on Thursday, maintained Lemonade with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $62 to $43.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) gained 8% to $49.56 following upbeat quarterly sales.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) rose 6.6% to $4.37 after the company announced plans to generate the first ever NFT from space following the launch of WISeSat on SpaceX Transporter 3 Rideshare mission riding aboard of a Falcon 9 on January 13.
Losers
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares dipped 43.7% to $1.82 after the company announced pricing of a $20 million underwritten public offering.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) shares dropped 19.3% to $1.9201.
- Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) fell 17% to $1.82.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) dropped 14.5% to $17.50 after reporting Q2 results.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 14.1% to $2.25. DBGI said it sees Q4 revenue in line with prior forecast of $4 million. The company also expects fiscal year 2021 net revenue to increase 44% to $7.6 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares fell 14.1% to $0.9530. Alterity Therapeutics shares jumped around 34% on Thursday after the company announced it was granted a new US patent for "Compounds for and Methods of Treating Diseases."
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) dropped 13.7% to $60.37 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) dropped 10.8% to $7.03.
- Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) fell 10.5% to $3.8450.
- The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) fell 10.3% to $42.89 after the company announced it will acquire The Athletic for $550 million.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 9.9% to $1.19. Plus Therapeutics recently entered into an agreement with UT Health San Antonio for a worldwide exclusive license to develop and commercialize novel interventional therapeutics for cancer.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) dropped 9.8% to $2.7701.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dipped 9.4% to $54.62. A Thursday afternoon Reuters report suggested Digital World special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) merger partner, Trump Media Group, could launch its social media app in February.
- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) dipped 9% to $4.1750. JP Morgan downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $12.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) fell 8.5% to $35.49. Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma report funding deals for total of up to $450 million.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) shares fell 7% to $0.80 after jumping around 28% on Thursday.
- AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) fell 6.4% to $2.34 after gaining 8% on Thursday.
