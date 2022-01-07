 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 12:12pm   Comments
Share:
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares climbed 35.9% to $4.6899 after the company announced an integration with Amazon Ads' demand-side platform.
  • Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) gained 34.4% to $8.25 after the company announced a research collaboration with Merck.
  • OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) rose 24.1% to $0.3410 after dipping more than 31% on Thursday.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares climbed 23.7% to $4.12 after dipping 62% on Thursday.
  • Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) shares gained 18.1% to $4.95.
  • Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) jumped 14.5% to $29.50 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $34 to $45.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 13% to $147.49. GameStop is launching a division to develop an NFT marketplace and launch cryptocurrency partnerships, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
  • Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) surged 11.8% to $13.47. Personalis said it sees Q4 sales of $20.7 million and FY21 sales of $85.5 million.
  • Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) jumped 11.4% to $5.48.
  • Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) gained 10.8% to $4.41. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Nerdy with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
  • Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) gained 10.4% to $2.66.
  • Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) climbed 9.7% to $9.55. B of A Securities upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from Neutral to Buy and announced a $21 price target.
  • China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) jumped 9.7% to $2.4250. Traders may be viewing this stock as a play on a Friday deal by Papa John's to expand its presence in China by 1,350 stores. The Papa John's press release did not specifically mention a real estate company it would be working with for the expansion.
  • Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) surged 9.2% to $38.58. Barclays, on Thursday, maintained Lemonade with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $62 to $43.
  • Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) gained 8% to $49.56 following upbeat quarterly sales.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) rose 6.6% to $4.37 after the company announced plans to generate the first ever NFT from space following the launch of WISeSat on SpaceX Transporter 3 Rideshare mission riding aboard of a Falcon 9 on January 13.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares dipped 43.7% to $1.82 after the company announced pricing of a $20 million underwritten public offering.
  • Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) shares dropped 19.3% to $1.9201.
  • Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) fell 17% to $1.82.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) dropped 14.5% to $17.50 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) fell 14.1% to $2.25. DBGI said it sees Q4 revenue in line with prior forecast of $4 million. The company also expects fiscal year 2021 net revenue to increase 44% to $7.6 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares fell 14.1% to $0.9530. Alterity Therapeutics shares jumped around 34% on Thursday after the company announced it was granted a new US patent for "Compounds for and Methods of Treating Diseases."
  • Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) dropped 13.7% to $60.37 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) dropped 10.8% to $7.03.
  • Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) fell 10.5% to $3.8450.
  • The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) fell 10.3% to $42.89 after the company announced it will acquire The Athletic for $550 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 9.9% to $1.19. Plus Therapeutics recently entered into an agreement with UT Health San Antonio for a worldwide exclusive license to develop and commercialize novel interventional therapeutics for cancer.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) dropped 9.8% to $2.7701.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dipped 9.4% to $54.62. A Thursday afternoon Reuters report suggested Digital World special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) merger partner, Trump Media Group, could launch its social media app in February.
  • Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) dipped 9% to $4.1750. JP Morgan downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $12.
  • Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) fell 8.5% to $35.49. Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma report funding deals for total of up to $450 million.
  • China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) shares fell 7% to $0.80 after jumping around 28% on Thursday.
  • AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) fell 6.4% to $2.34 after gaining 8% on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEHR + ABSI)

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points; Marin Software Shares Jump
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; US Economy Adds Just 199,000 Jobs In December
Why Absci Shares Are Soaring Today
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com