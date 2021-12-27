 Skip to main content

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 5:07am   Comments
54 Biggest Movers From Thursday

Gainers

  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) surged 38.6% to settle at $3.05. The FDA authorized marketing of tobacco products that help reduce exposure to and consumption of nicotine for smokers who use them.
  • The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) gained 38.5% to close at $10.44.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) shares climbed 36.7% to close at $2.01 on Thursday. Pasithea recently said it expanded its footprint with second Ketamine Therapy Clinic in the UK.
  • Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) gained 31% to settle at $14.19. Eliem Therapeutics, during November, reported a Q3 loss of $0.70 per share.
  • REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) jumped 26.6% to close at $5.04. Hitachi and Ree Automotive recently agreed on collaboration to advance and simplify the adoption of sustainable electric vehicles globally.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) gained 25.4% to close at $13.17.
  • Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) jumped 24.1% to settle at $11.14.
  • Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) surged 22.2% to close at $10.45. Morgan Stanley maintained Allakos with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $86 to $10. Allakos shares tumbled 90% on Wednesday after the company reported data from ENIGMA 2 Phase 3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and KRYPTOS Phase 2/3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares jumped 19.7% to close at $1.2450 after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) gained 19.7% to close at $4.01.
  • View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) shares climbed 19% to close at $4.57. View recently entered a strategic agreement with RXR Realty to combine the WorxWell data analytics platform into its technology stack.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) gained 18.1% to settle at $4.37. HTG recently completed HTP product next-phase development milestone.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped 18% to close at $11.09 following a tweet by the company highlighting the delivery of its first truck to a customer.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) rose 18% to settle at $3.6450.
  • Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) gained 17% to close at $4.48.
  • BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) jumped 16.9% to settle at $2.70.
  • Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) surged 16.5% to close at $6.79.
  • Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCH) shares gained 15.8% to close at $10.79.
  • Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) jumped 15.7% to close at $16.00.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) gained 15.6% to settle at $3.19.
  • New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE: NEWP) surged 15.5% to close at $3.42.
  • Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) rose 14.5% to close at $6.86.
  • Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) rose 13.6% to close at $7.08 after Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $12 price target.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) rose 11.3% to close at $1.18. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
  • XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) jumped 9.8% to close at $3.81.
  • Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) climbed 9% to close at $67.75 after the company announced it has withdrew its offer to acquire the remaining 19% equity interest in SciPlay.
  • uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) climbed 8.9% to close at $3.30.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) gained 8.7% to close at $4.02.
  • Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) gained 7.1% to close at $3.76. Morgan Stanley recently downgraded Bright Health from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $5 to $4.
  • Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) gained 7.1% to close at $3.00. Canaccord Genuity maintained Sigilon Therapeutics with a Buy and lowered the price target from $12 to $7.
  • ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) gained 6.6% to close at $13.50. Baird recently initiated ESS Tech with an Outperform rating and a price target of $15, implying an upside of 17.6%.

Losers

  • InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) shares fell 35.6% to close at $5.31 on Thursday. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has determined to suspend new enrollments at InnovAge Holding’s Colorado centers based on deficiencies detected in an audit.
  • Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) dropped 28.7% to settle at $6.05.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 24% to close at $1.90 after jumping 34% on Wednesday.
  • CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) dropped 20.3% to settle at $2.99.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell 18.9% to close at $13.70.
  • Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) dipped 18.6% to settle at $2.01. Nuverra Environmental Solutions recently entered into merger agreement with Select Energy Services.
  • Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) dipped 17.4% to close at $137.39 after the company announced it will acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics for $24.68 per share in cash and stock.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) fell 17.2% to settle at $1.40. Acasti Pharma jumped over 52% on Wednesday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $6 price target.
  • Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) dropped 15.8% to close at $9.19.
  • Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) declined 15.1% to settle at $6.79. Evelo Bio’s 8-K showed that the company gave planned updates to study protocol for Phase 2 trial of EDP1815 in atopic dermatitis.
  • Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) dropped 14.4% to close at $6.31. Codex DNA highlighted release of new full-length synthetic genome of SARS-CoV-2 virus for omicron.
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) fell 13.1% to close at $8.86.
  • SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) fell 12.8% to close at $13.49 after the company reported its independent special committee was unable to reach a deal with Scientific Games.
  • Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) dropped 12.4% to close at $3.66.
  • Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) dropped 12.2% to close at $7.83 after climbing around 15% on Wednesday.
  • Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) fell 11.6% to close at $123.53 after the company announced the acquisition of HEYDUDE for $2.5 billion.
  • NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL) dropped 11.4% to settle at $3.12. The company recently priced its IPO at $5.50 per share.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) fell 10.7% to close at $4.32. Reliance Global Group recently announced definitive agreement to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company for $19.6 million in cash and stock.
  • Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) fell 10.6% to close at $32.08. Willdan recently won a $90 million contract to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New York Housing.
  • Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) shares fell 8.5% to close at $15.82 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) dropped 8.1% to close at $2.05.
  • JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) fell 6.9% to close at $68.65 after Tencent said it will distribute the majority of its shares in JD.com, valued at HKD 127.7 billion ($16.4 billion), to its shareholders as an interim dividend, effectively diluting its stake in JD.Com from around 17% to about 2.3%.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

