40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) shares climbed 54.5% to $17.16. Uber and Wallbox N.V. disclosed a strategic partnership to simplify the transition to EVs for Bay Area ride share drivers using Uber.
- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) climbed 38.3% to $6.18. Roth Capital recently initiated coverage of AEye Inc with a Buy rating and $15 price target, implying a 257% upside.
- Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares rose 36.5% to $0.5203 after gaining around 25% on Monday..
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) gained 37% to $3.22 after the company signed an agreement with Waas Group for the development 1,040 ART systems in Spain and Portugal.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) shares jumped 31.9% to $15.69 after jumping around 24% on Monday.
- SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) shares rose 28.7% to $4.47.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 23.5% to $27.35 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and issued strong sales forecast.
- Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) gained 19.7% to $11.68.
- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: MCAD) jumped 19% to $11.39.
- Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) gained 16.6% to $8.21. Jefferies and Truist Securities initiated coverage on the stock with Buy ratings.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) rose 14.4% to $4.94 after gaining over 21% on Monday.
- Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) gained 14.1% to $214.94 following Q3 results.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) jumped 13.3% to $29.45. Avid Bioservices, will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, October 29, 2021.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 12.2% to $10.48 after jumping over 12% on Monday.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) gained 11.1% to $46.20. Simulations Plus and the University of Connecticut were awarded new FDA contract to accelerate the development of long-acting injectable products.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) gained 11% to $1.52.
- Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) gained 10.1% to $102.90 after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings and raised FY21 EPS guidance,
- Celestica Inc (NYSE: CLS) gained 10% to $10.38 following quarterly earnings.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) rose 7.5% to $1.6762 after gaining 12% on Monday.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) gained 7.3% to $248.61.
Losers
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares dipped 32.5% to $4.83. Phunware Filing showed registration for $48.5 million share common stock shelf offering.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd. (NASDAQ: REDU) fell 30.2% to $1.04 after climbing around 80% on Monday.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) fell 27.1% to $2.30 after jumping 45% on Monday.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) shares fell 24.2% to $23.13. Bakkt Holdings shares jumped 234% on Monday after the company and Mastercard announced a partnership for crypto and loyalty solutions.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares fell 23.6% to $1.34. ShiftPixy shares jumped 42% on Monday after the company announced the completion of the IPO of Industrial Human Capital, a SPAC sponsored by ShiftPixy Investments.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 23% to $1.14 after climbing around 73% on Monday.
- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) shares fell 22.6% to $1.27 after jumping around 16% on Monday.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped 21% to $66.28.
- CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) declined 18.9% to $61.43 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) fell 17.7% to $4.39 after the company announced a proposed private offering of $155 million principal amount at maturity of convertible senior notes.
- Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE: TPB) dipped 17.4% to $40.15 as the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and lowered FY21 sales forecast.
- Xiaobai Maimai Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: HX) dipped 16.7% to $5.40.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 15.3% to $0.85 after jumping 32% on Monday. The company on Friday announced a Statement of Work to provide the City of Miami Beach's Washington Avenue Business Improvement District with an AR-enabled ExperienceApp.
- World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: WRLD) dropped 15% to $176.49 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Aaron's Company Inc (NYSE: AAN) dropped 12.2% to $27.24 following Q3 results.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) fell 11.7% to $332.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) fell 10.3% to $22.55 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Xerox Holdings Corp (NYSE: XRX) fell 9.3% to $18.65 after reporting weak quarterly sales.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) shares fell 7.2% to $2.23 after jumping 28% on Monday.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 5% to $85.07 after the company reported a steep decline in operating profit.
