32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) rose 34.7% to $1.36. The FDA granted Sesen Bio’s request for a Type A meeting to discuss the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) issues raised in the Complete Response Letter for Vicineum for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) shares jumped 28.4% to $19.86. The Menarini Group and Radius Health announced topline results from the EMERALD Phase 3 study evaluating elacestrant as second- or third-line monotherapy in ER+/HER2- advanced/metastatic breast cancer patients.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) gained 20.7% to $2.45.
- Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) surged 16.2% to $12.78.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 15.8% to $41.00 after dropping 10% on Tuesday. The company recently reported VLA2001 met both co-primary endpoints in the Phase 3 pivotal trial Cov-Compare.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) rose 15.2% to $4.30.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 14.8% to $8.47 after Bitcoin climbed above $65,000 amid the debut of a bitcoin futures ETF.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) jumped 14.8% to $30.77. Sean Bohen, President and CEO at Olema Pharmaceuticals recently made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 14.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) shares gained 13.2% to $3.20. First Wave BioPharma recently reported FDA clearance of IND application for Phase 2a PASSPORT trial of FW-ICI-AC as treatment for immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis.
- BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) gained 13.1% to $7.34.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) rose 12% to $1.8027 after surging around 9% on Tuesday. The company, last month, said it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) gained 11.7% to $4.40.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) surged 11.7% to $4.0670.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) surged 10.5% to $40.09 after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $32 to $50.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) rose 8.1% to $1.01 after declining 6% on Tuesday.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) shares rose 7.4% to $6.49. IceCure Medical recently reported updated regulatory strategy in China for the IceSense3® system to treat cancerous tumors with cryoablation.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 6.4% to $8.87. Ocugen will present pre-clinical data for OCU410 at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Conference Oct. 20.
Losers
- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIP) shares fell 19.3% to $2.9450 after the company reported preliminary Q3 revenue of approximately $159 million, well below the consensus of $170.42 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) fell 14.7% to $1.9192 after jumping around 40% on Tuesday
- HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) fell 13.7% to $2.78 after gaining 13% on Tuesday.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) dropped 13% to $20.24 after the company reported a decline in Q3 earnings and sales results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 12.9% to $139.89 after Politico reported the company may be facing more serious manufacturing issues with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company is finding it tough to meet the purity standards set forth by the Food and Drug Administration and its vaccine candidate could reach full licensure only by the end of 2022, the report said.
- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) shares fell 12.1% to $6.72 after jumping around 24% on Tuesday. The company’s board recently approved up to 1 million share repurchase authorization.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) dipped 12% to $9.42.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 11.2% to $6.91. Vinco Ventures announced its CEO and Chairman Christopher Ferguson has resigned from the company, effective Oct. 25, 2021.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) dropped 10.2% to $13.31. Quest Diagnostics reported a deal with Texas Dept. of State Health Services to provide COVID-19 Kindergarten through grade 12 school testing services.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) fell 10.2% to $2.25. NextPlay Technologies Director Nithinan Boonyawattanapisut recently acquired a total of 1985974 shares shares at an average price of $2.00.
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) dropped 8.8% to $10.01.
- Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) declined 8% to $4.1369. Alpine 4 Holdings debuted on the Nasdaq and announced the acquisition of Identified Technologies.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) fell 7.5% to $2.59.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) dropped 6.8% to $213.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) fell 6.4% to $25.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
