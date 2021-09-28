36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares climbed 39.3% to $4.1090 after the company issued full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $37.5 million to $42.5 million, representing a 350% increase year-over-year.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) gained 33% to $7.11 after the company announced the OTC consumer launch of Regenacyn Advanced Scar Gel and Ocucyn Eyelid & Eyelash Cleanser on Amazon.com and MucoClyns on Amazon sites in Europe.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares jumped 23.3% to $15.07 after the company raised the long-term financial targets announced during Q4 2020 earnings.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) gained 19% to $45.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings results and issued FY22 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) rose 18.2% to $1.3599 as Form 4 showed CEO Bin Zhou bought 1.32 million shares at an average price of $2.60 per share.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) gained 15.6% to $8.18 after the company announced a partnership with Vistar Media to enable advertisers to purchase digital out of home campaigns programmatically.
- Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) jumped 13.9% to $9.33.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) surged 12.6% to $2.58.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) rose 12.1% to $10.11.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) gained 12% to $3.0479 after gaining 33% on Monday.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) jumped 11.7% to $8.29. Evelo Biosciences recently announced Phase 2 clinical data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) surged 10.8% to $3.77 after the company announced it signed its first commercial agreement with proptech-focused real estate holding company, MetroSpaces.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) rose 10.5% to $4.7832 after dropping over 20% on Monday.
- Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) surged 9.1% to $123.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) gained 7% to $53.48. Amplitude shares opened for trade at $50 per share.
- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) rose 5.5% to $10.08. Frequency Electronics said it won a $17.75 million contract by Office of Naval Research to develop pulsed optically-pumped rubidium atomic frequency standard.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) shares dipped 22.6% to $2.8950 after the company reported H1 results.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) dropped 19.5% to $51.50.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) fell 18.3% to $7.53. The company was the target of a short report from Blue Orca Capital.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) dropped 17.7% to $8.73 after jumping 15% on Monday.
- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) fell 16.8% to $6.33 amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) dropped 14.4% to $9.55.
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) fell 13.9% to $44.51.
- Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) fell 13.4% to $16.13. The company recently priced its IPO at $16 a share.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) dropped 13.3% to $39.06.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares tumbled 13.3% to $3.1212. Red Cat Holdings shares climbed 50% on Monday after the company won a 5-year NASA contract.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) dropped 12.7% to $18.66. Cellect Biotechnology recently announced shareholder approval of the strategic merger with Quoin Pharmaceuticals.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) fell 12.5% to $4.7250 after jumping 35% on Monday. The company, last month, reported an increase in Q2 earnings and sales.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 10.7% to $2.9990 after the company reported H1 and Q2 earnings results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 10.3% to $207.10. Novavax, along with Serum Institute, recently announced a submission to the World Health Organization for emergency use listing for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares fell 10.1% to $1.9050 after the company announced a strategic reduction in workforce and extension in cash runway.
- MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) fell 9.9% to $7.89.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) fell 7.3% to $13.99 after dropping around 5% on Monday. The company released quarterly earnings last week.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) dropped 6.8% to $778.74 after New Street Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares fell 6.8% to $1.24. The company recently said it is establishing Powercrypto Holdings for its Crypto Mining and Digital Asset operations.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 4.8% to $92.22. Morgan Stanley downgraded Logitech International from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $119 to $82.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas