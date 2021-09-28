 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares climbed 39.3% to $4.1090 after the company issued full-year 2022 revenue guidance of $37.5 million to $42.5 million, representing a 350% increase year-over-year.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) gained 33% to $7.11 after the company announced the OTC consumer launch of Regenacyn Advanced Scar Gel and Ocucyn Eyelid & Eyelash Cleanser on Amazon.com and MucoClyns on Amazon sites in Europe.
  • Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares jumped 23.3% to $15.07 after the company raised the long-term financial targets announced during Q4 2020 earnings.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) gained 19% to $45.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings results and issued FY22 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) rose 18.2% to $1.3599 as Form 4 showed CEO Bin Zhou bought 1.32 million shares at an average price of $2.60 per share.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) gained 15.6% to $8.18 after the company announced a partnership with Vistar Media to enable advertisers to purchase digital out of home campaigns programmatically.
  • Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) jumped 13.9% to $9.33.
  • Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) surged 12.6% to $2.58.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) rose 12.1% to $10.11.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) gained 12% to $3.0479 after gaining 33% on Monday.
  • Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) jumped 11.7% to $8.29. Evelo Biosciences recently announced Phase 2 clinical data with EDP1815 in Psoriasis.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) surged 10.8% to $3.77 after the company announced it signed its first commercial agreement with proptech-focused real estate holding company, MetroSpaces.
  • ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) rose 10.5% to $4.7832 after dropping over 20% on Monday.
  • Thor Industries, Inc (NYSE: THO) surged 9.1% to $123.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) gained 7% to $53.48. Amplitude shares opened for trade at $50 per share.
  • Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) rose 5.5% to $10.08. Frequency Electronics said it won a $17.75 million contract by Office of Naval Research to develop pulsed optically-pumped rubidium atomic frequency standard.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) shares dipped 22.6% to $2.8950 after the company reported H1 results.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) dropped 19.5% to $51.50.
  • Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) fell 18.3% to $7.53. The company was the target of a short report from Blue Orca Capital.
  • AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) dropped 17.7% to $8.73 after jumping 15% on Monday.
  • AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) fell 16.8% to $6.33 amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) dropped 14.4% to $9.55.
  • eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) fell 13.9% to $44.51.
  • Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) fell 13.4% to $16.13. The company recently priced its IPO at $16 a share.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) dropped 13.3% to $39.06.
  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares tumbled 13.3% to $3.1212. Red Cat Holdings shares climbed 50% on Monday after the company won a 5-year NASA contract.
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) dropped 12.7% to $18.66. Cellect Biotechnology recently announced shareholder approval of the strategic merger with Quoin Pharmaceuticals.
  • Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) fell 12.5% to $4.7250 after jumping 35% on Monday. The company, last month, reported an increase in Q2 earnings and sales.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 10.7% to $2.9990 after the company reported H1 and Q2 earnings results.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 10.3% to $207.10. Novavax, along with Serum Institute, recently announced a submission to the World Health Organization for emergency use listing for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares fell 10.1% to $1.9050 after the company announced a strategic reduction in workforce and extension in cash runway.
  • MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) fell 9.9% to $7.89.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) fell 7.3% to $13.99 after dropping around 5% on Monday. The company released quarterly earnings last week.
  • ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) dropped 6.8% to $778.74 after New Street Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares fell 6.8% to $1.24. The company recently said it is establishing Powercrypto Holdings for its Crypto Mining and Digital Asset operations.
  • Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 4.8% to $92.22. Morgan Stanley downgraded Logitech International from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $119 to $82.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACY + ADGI)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 300 Points; Communications Systems Shares Climb
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com