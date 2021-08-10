54 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) climbed 79.3% to $14.93 after the company announced positive interim results from the Phase 1 trial with FTX-6058 in healthy adult volunteers.
- Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) shares jumped 64.2% to $10.53 after the company reported a multi-year deal with Forest River for zero-emission bus technology, charging products and services. The deal is valued at up to $850 million.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares climbed 49.8% to $15.16 after jumping around 23% on Monday.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares rose 30.1% to $36.88 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) rose 27.1% to $9.98 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN) gained 25.8% to $12.90 following upbeat Q2 results.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) rose 26% to $9.34.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares rose 23.9% to $59.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and also said ARCT-021 will begin multinational placebo-controlled Phase 3 efficacy study funded & sponsored by a global entity.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) jumped 20% to $1.56 after the company reported strong preliminary sales for the fourth quarter.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) rose 19.1% to $17.90. Morgan Stanley resumed covered on the stock with a Buy rating and a $40 price target and set its bull-case scenario at $90.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) gained 18.3% to $3.61. Pixelworks is expected to release its Q2 financial results on August 10, 2021 after the closing bell.
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) jumped 16.5% to $31.20 after reporting upbeat quarterly results. Harmony Biosciences and Blackstone entered into Strategic financing collaboration for up to $330 million.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) surged 15.8% to $26.20. Agrify is expected to report its financial results for the second quarter on August 12, 2021.
- Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) gained 13.2% to $28.06 after the company said Sharon McCollam will join the Company as its President and Chief Financial Officer.
- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) gained 13.2% to $15.52. Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen upgraded Array Technologies to Buy from Neutral with a $25 price target, implying an upside of 82.3%.
- Model N, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODN) jumped 12.2% to $36.56 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and issued strong Q4 forecast.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) gained 9.8% to $68.13 following Q2 earnings.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 8.7% to $88.44. Several analysts raised their price targets on Trade Desk.
- AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) surged 8.7% to $12.61. AerSale, last week, reported second-quarter revenue growth of 102.7% year-over-year to $91.91 million, beating the consensus of $77.28 million.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) rose 8% to $31.96. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to Calliditas Therapeutics lead NOX inhibitor candidate setanaxib for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) rose 7.4% to $289.59 following a report suggesting Canadian Pacific plans a new higher bid for the company, near $300 per share.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) rose 6.7% to $26.40 after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance.
- Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) rose 5.3% to $7.88 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) jumped 4.2% to $3.0301 after the company announced entry into the smaller size electric vehicle (EV) market in China. Kaixin is also discussing mergers and acquisitions with several electric car manufacturers to speed up the process.
Losers
- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) shares dipped 50.9% to $4.7810 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares declined 22.5% to $1.76 after the company announced a $10.75 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 22.5% to $5.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) shares dipped 22.5% to $5.41 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) fell 20.8% to $3.19 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 18.9% to $1.29 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results. The company also reported the purchase of ProMerchant LLC, Cape Cod Merchant Services LLC and Flow Payments LLC.
- PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE: ID) dipped 18.8% to $5.85 following weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) fell 18.4% to $13.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 18% to $11.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 17.9% to $1.3793 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) fell 17.3% to $5.72 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) fell 16.9% to $3.0350. Liminal BioSciences jumped around 28% on Monday as the company said its subsidiary Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for USD105 million.
- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) dropped 16.7% to $2.98 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) dipped 16.6% to $4.5800. Aterian S-1 showed registration for 2.7 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders. Roth Capital downgraded Aterian from Buy to Neutral and announced a $5.5 price target.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) fell 16.6% to $101.83 after the company reported Q2 earnings and provided an update on clinical development programs.
- Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) dropped 16.5% to $52.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) shares declined 16.5% to $11.32 following weak quarterly sales.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) dropped 15.3% to $12.23. The company is expected to release quarterly earnings on August 11, 2021.
- FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) dipped 15.2% to $2.1620 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
- Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) fell 15% to $5.03 following Q2 loss.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares fell 14.8% to $93.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. Fulgent Genetics and Helio Health also reported a partnership to commercialize early cancer detection tests.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) declined 13.8% to $11.65.
- Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) fell 13.2% to $10.12.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) dropped 12.5% to $12.53. Nautilus reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 61.7% year-on-year. Craig-Hallum downgraded Nautilus from Buy to Hold.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 12.4% to $8.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) fell 11.5% to $4.1550 after the company reported it withdrew previously-issued FY21 guidance, citing "channel constraints."
- CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) dropped 9.9% to $8.55.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares fell 9.3% to $16.01 after the company announced it commenced a public offering of $200 million of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares fell 8.3% to $2.9799 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued FY21 guidance.
