28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares rose 78.2% to $3.67 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 16% on Tuesday. Chembio’s filing recently showed registration for $60 million common stock offering.
- Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSE: XTNT) rose 33.8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after climbing around 13% on Tuesday.
- PainReform Ltd (NASDAQ: PRFX) shares rose 32.4% to $$4.17 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Tuesday.
- Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 22.3% to $12.28 in pre-market trading. NeuroMetrix shares jumped around 208% on Tuesday after the company announced that its Quell device has received Breakthrough Designation from the FDA for treating the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults.
- Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares rose 12.4% to $3.08 in pre-market trading. Datasea shares dipped 38% on Tuesday after the company announced it priced an $8.48 million registered direct offering of 2,436,904 shares at $3.48 per share.
- NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares rose 11.1% to $0.80 in pre-market trading.
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSE: GTE) rose 9.6% to $0.68 in pre-market trading. The company recently lowered its FY21 production guidance.
- Jupiter Wellness Inc (NASDAQ: JUPW) rose 7.6% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after dropping around 20% on Tuesday. Jupiter Wellness recently reported a multi-year distribution agreement with Rigour International for expansion in Asia.
- Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares rose 7.4% to $4.82 in pre-market trading after jumping over 36% on Tuesday.
- Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 7% to $4.56 in pre-market trading amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.
- Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 6.9% to $24.18 in pre-market trading. Marathon Digital will participate in Mining Disrupt Conference on July 21, 2021.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL) shares rose 6.1% to $2.08 in pre-market trading.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 6% to $9.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
- Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares rose 5.8% to $0.97 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% in the previous session.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 5.7% to $27.31 in pre-market trading amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) rose 5.3% to $1,658.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said Q2 comparable restaurant sales surged 31.2% year over year.
- Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) rose 5.2% to $39.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong FY21 guidance.
- Canaan Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 5.2% to $5.91 in pre-market trading amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares rose 4.5% to $997.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) rose 3.7% to $709.59 in pre-market trading after the company boosted its 2021 sales forecast.
Losers
- Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 11.1% to $3.53 in pre-market trading. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares jumped over 40% on Tuesday on above average volume.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares fell 11% to $99.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy BHN Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN) fell 8.4% to $4.61 in pre-market trading. The company recent reported closing of its IPO.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares fell 7% to $5.43 in pre-market trading. Aehr Test Systems recently announced it received a $10.8 million order for production test and burn-in of silicon carbide power for semiconductors for electric vehicles.
- Scworx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 6.9% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after declining over 2% on Tuesday.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OXBR) fell 6.3% to $3.41 in pre-market trading. Oxbridge Re Holdings recently launched a SPAC which it will be a major investor in.
- Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) shares fell 6.2% to $17.01 in pre-market trading. Immunome shares gained 9% on Tuesday after the company reported the pre-clinical testing results of its antibody cocktail.
- Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) fell 6.1% to $4.13 in pre-market trading. MediWound recently announced topline results from Phase 3 pediatric study with NexoBrid to treat severe thermal burns.
