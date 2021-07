Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 49 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC).

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) stock drifted down 0.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.25.

