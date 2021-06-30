23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) rose 44.5% to $2.24 in pre-market trading. Verb Technology shares gained over 17% on Tuesday after Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $4 price target.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares rose 43.7% to $4.87 in pre-market trading. Bridgeline Digital shares jumped over 36% on Tuesday on above-average volume.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares rose 43.4% to $14.73 in pre-market trading after the company agreed To divest used motor oil collection and recycling assets for $140 million to Clean Harbors.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) rose 34.7% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Tuesday. Borqs Technologies recently said it started delivery of cellular CTA-2045 products to SkyCentrics for use by utility companies for smart city deployment.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) rose 19.6% to $3.42 in pre-market trading after jumping 100% on Tuesday.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 16.2% to $2.72 in pre-market trading. Exela Technologies shares jumped over 59% on Tuesday possibly on increased retail investor interest in the stock. Exela Technologies also announced the rollout of EON, its Robotic Process Automation platform for a large health insurance company.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) rose 16% to $20.50 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) rose 15.8% to $38.48 in pre-market trading. HUTCHMED and AstraZeneca's Orpathys recently received conditional approval in China.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 8.8% to $1.24 in pre-market trading. Inpixon was added to Russell Microcap Index, effective June 28.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) rose 8.8% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced it regained NASDAQ compliance.
- AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) rose 7.7% to $9.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) shares rose 6.3% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 34.4% to $10.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will discontinue further development of AdCOVID and focus resources on obesity and liver programs.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc.. (NASDAQ: KRBP) fell 25.2% to $4.97 in pre-market trading after dropping 17% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it will be presenting at the 2021 Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Congress.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) shares fell 25.1% to $2.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $5 million bought deal offering of common stock.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 20.4% to $13.79 in pre-market trading after jumping over 130% on Tuesday. Marin Software, last week, announced it has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) fell 17.3% to $6.65 in pre-market trading after jumping over 206% on Tuesday.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) fell 16.1% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares fell 16.1% to $3.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak preliminary revenue for the second quarter.
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) shares fell 11.1% to $6.23 in pre-market trading. Auddia shares gained 19% on Tuesday after the company announced the release and national launch of its flagship Auddia app ahead of schedule.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) fell 9.2% to $26.96 in pre-market trading. Cerevel Therapeutics shares jumped 136% on Tuesday after the company announced topline results from Phase 1b trial of CVL-231, saying both doses of CVL-231 demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in PANSS Total score.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) shares fell 6.5% to $358.60 in pre-market trading after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $365.00 per share.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares fell 6.2% to $48.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 1,695,182 shares of common stock at $46.50 per share.
