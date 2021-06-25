 Skip to main content

33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 12:04pm   Comments
Gainers

  • IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) shares jumped 52% to $17.16 after the company reported a merger deal with TeraWulf.
  • Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) jumped 50.2% to $8.41. Grove shares gained 12% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) gained 46.3% to $18.81. The company recently announced a $2 million buyback plan.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) surged 38.7% to $3.9396 after the company greed to sell its portfolio of legacy products and Georgia manufacturing facility, for up to $170 million, to Alora Pharmaceuticals LLC.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) surged 32% to $11.75 after the company reported a sharp rise in Q1 earnings and sales.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) gained 24% to $50.07 as the company received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly passengers into space.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) jumped 21.9% to $14.08 after surging around 20% on Thursday.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) surged 18.3% to $6.77.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 18.3% to $9.37. Atossa Therapeutics shares gained over 10% on Thursday possibly on increased retail investor interest.
  • Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) surged 16.8% to $3.4000 as the company priced 38.5 million shares at $2.6 per share to raise $100 million in a secondary share sale.
  • Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) gained 15.5% to $38.63.
  • Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) shares jumped 14.7% to $12.74.
  • Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) gained 14.5% to $8.90 after climbing 20% on Thursday.
  • NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares jumped 13.9% to $152.11 after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for its fiscal full year.
  • Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) rose 12.1% to $3.3850. Akumin agreed to acquire Alliance HealthCare Services Inc, a provider of radiology and oncology solutions to hospitals, health systems, and physician groups.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) gained 12% to $3.08.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) surged 9.8% to $20.14.
  • Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) rose 9.6% to $16.36. Faraday Future reported effectiveness of registration statement for the business combination of FF and Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 6.4% to $1.17 after the company said plans are advancing to construct a commercial-scale manufacturing facility to develop, manufacture vaccines in the Bitterroot Valley.

Losers

  • Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE: REPX) shares tumbled 29.3% to $37.17.
  • Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares dipped 27% to $4.05 after the company priced its 10 million share offering at $5 per share.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) fell 14.3% to $23.94. Oasis Midstream Partners priced its public offering of 3.623 million common units.
  • YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE: YPF) shares declined 11.3% to $4.63.
  • Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO) dropped 11.1% to $13.55. Miromatrix Medical shares climbed around 70% on Thursday after the company reported pricing of upsized initial public offering.
  • CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) fell 10.6% to $12.80 after reporting Q1 results.
  • FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) dropped 10.4% to $6.45 after climbing around 25% on Thursday.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 9.1% to $3.19. Marin Software shares jumped 105% on Thursday after the company announced it has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform.
  • Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares fell 8.7% to $15.61 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 6,700,000 ordinary shares at $15.00 per share.
  • Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) shares fell 8.6% to $10.38.
  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) dropped 7.7% to $5.48.
  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) shares declined 6.9% to $19.43.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares fell 4.9% to $288.29. FedEx reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 4.2% to $5.11 after the company reported a FY21 loss.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

