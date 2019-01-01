QQQ
BASE Inc is engaged in the operation and development of web service planning. The company offers online shop opening service, shopping app, Fundraising Service, Online Payment Service, and ID Payment Service / Payment App.

BASE Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BASE (BAINF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BASE (OTCPK: BAINF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BASE's (BAINF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BASE.

Q

What is the target price for BASE (BAINF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BASE

Q

Current Stock Price for BASE (BAINF)?

A

The stock price for BASE (OTCPK: BAINF) is $3.28 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:32:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BASE (BAINF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BASE.

Q

When is BASE (OTCPK:BAINF) reporting earnings?

A

BASE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BASE (BAINF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BASE.

Q

What sector and industry does BASE (BAINF) operate in?

A

BASE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.