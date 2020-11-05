38 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) rose 110% to $3.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results and signed a media deal with Sports Illustrated Studios.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) rose 54.1% to $15.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results and announced a $1.50 per share dividend beginning in March 2021.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) rose 34.3% to $5.95 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Wednesday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 30.2% to $7.81 in pre-market trading after dropping over 9% on Wednesday
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) rose 26.1% to $25.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) shares rose 24.8% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced an agreement to acquire SweetWater Brewing Company for roughly $300 million.
- ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ: ORBC) rose 18.7% to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 18.5% to $0.2050 in pre-market trading. Sundial Growers is expected to report Q3 results on November 11.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 17.5% to $22.32 in pre-market trading. Canopy Growth recently said it will move from the NYSE Exchange to Nasdaq.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) rose 17% to $1.45 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday.
- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) rose 15.3% to $11.81 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) rose 15% to $148.20 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong guidance for the first quarter.
- Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) rose 14.6% to $0.71 in pre-market trading.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 13.7% to $6.30 in pre-market trading.
- DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 13.5% to $2.35 in pre-market trading.
- XPeng Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEV) rose 12.8% to $30.87 in pre-market trading. Citigroup yesterday initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $34.70 per share.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 12.7% to $1.42 in pre-market trading.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) rose 10.6% to $3.03 in pre-market trading.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MITO) rose 10.1% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after the company announced development financing to advance elamipretide clinical trials.
- Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: BKEP) rose 9.7% to $1.47 in pre-market trading following strong Q3 results.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 8.5% to $17.78 in pre-market trading after falling around % on Wednesday.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) rose 7.4% to $27.19 in pre-market trading. Citigroup yesterday initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $27 per share.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) rose 7.3% to $5.43 in pre-market trading.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) rose 6.7% to $12.09 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Wednesday.
- Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) rose 6.4% to $104.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) rose 6.3% to $61.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results The company also issued Q4 and FY20 guidance above estimates.
- Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) rose 4.5% to $99.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) fell 13% to $50.95 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) fell 11.8% to $24.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) fell 10.2% to $1.49 in pre-market trading. Beasley Broadcast reported upbeat quarterly earnings on Tuesday.
- Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares fell 9.9% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. Hoth Therapeutics, on Tuesday, reported positive statistically significant proof-of-concept preclinical data on its therapeutics for cutaneous lupus erythematousus.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares fell 9.1% to $3.60 in pre-market trading.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares fell 7.3% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) fell 6.7% to $9.20 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) fell 5.7% to $3.80 in pre-market trading. ARCA biopharma reported Q3 loss on Monday.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares fell 5.3% to $1.43 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) fell 5.2% to $46.56 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly earnings.
- ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) fell 4.9% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
