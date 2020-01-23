36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) rose 47.1% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported inline Q4 sales results. The company also reported the President and CEO, Jeffrey Lucas, resigned and VP of Finance, Mark Koch, will serve as acting CFO.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 17.8% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 55.06% on Wednesday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 14.7% to $8.13 in pre-market trading after falling 27.80% on Wednesday.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 10.8% to $4.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.25% on Wednesday.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) rose 9.4% to $80.50 in pre-market trading after the reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 forecast. Teradyne raised its quarterly dividend from $0.09 to $0.10 per share and reported a $1 billion buyback plan.
- PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) rose 8.1% to $86.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results above analyst estimates.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 6.8% to $13.40 in pre-market trading after reaching an agreement with Ad Hoc Noteholder Committee.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) rose 6.7% to $30.30 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) rose 5.6% to $26.95 in pre-market trading.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares rose 5.6% to $4.31 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.15% on Wednesday
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) rose 4.9% to $124.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) shares rose 4.4% to $316.68 in pre-market trading. Paycom Software will replace WellCare Health Plans in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on January 28.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 4.3% to $20.60 in pre-market trading after surging 13.99% on Wednesday.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 3.7% to $71.15 in pre-market trading.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) rose 3.1% to $20.60 in pre-market trading. Barclays upgraded L Brands from Underweight to Overweight.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) rose 2.5% to $11.65 in pre-market trading after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 2.4% to $60.57 in pre-market trading after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) rose 2.1% to $117.90 in pre-market trading 117.90
Losers
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) fell 12% to $101.55 in pre-market trading after rising 5.46% on Wednesday.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) fell 11.5% to $17.87 in pre-market trading.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares fell 10.3% to $2.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 10% to $9.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.76% on Wednesday.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 9.8% to $4.52 in pre-market trading.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) fell 7.6% to $12.10 in pre-market trading after rising 33.03% on Wednesday.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares fell 6% to $4.40 in pre-market trading. ImmunoGen priced 21.3 million share public offering of common stock at $4.25 per share.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 5.9% to $2.09 in pre-market trading. FuelCell Energy shares fell 22.92% Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) fell 5% to $21.20 in pre-market trading.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) fell 4.8% to $11.43 in pre-market trading.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 4.7% to $10.43 in pre-market trading.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 4.6% to $32.33 in pre-market trading.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 4.6% to $4.57 in pre-market trading after declining 7.35% on Wednesday.
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE: ACRE) fell 4.6% to $15.78 in pre-market trading. Ares Commercial Real Estate priced 4 million share offering for gross proceeds of $64.4 million.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) fell 3.6% to $16.25 in the pre-market trading session after the company priced 3.75 million share public offering at $16 per share.
- Misonix Inc (NASDAQ: MSON) fell 3% to $19.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock.
- Procter & Gamble Co(NYSE: PG) fell 2.7% to $122.93 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.
- HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) fell 2.4% to $47.98 in pre-market trading after the reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
