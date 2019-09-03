44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) shares climbed 53% to $2.57 after the company announced it has formed a partnership with Mundipharma to develop and commercialize Rezafungin. Cidara will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and an equity investment of $9 million.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares gained 28.8% to $4.38 after the company's pivotal phase 3 AMPLIFY study of tenapanor in combination with phosphate binders in patients with chronic kidney disease met primary and all key secondary endpoints.
- MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMS) gained 15.2% to $12.04 after the company announced it has agreed to be acquired by Kerridge Commercial Systems for $12.12 per share in cash.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) climbed 14.4% to $3.0191.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) climbed 14.2% to $50.03 after the company was awarded a 10-year HHS contract to deliver ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) rose 14.1% to $23.01 as the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Reven Housing REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVEN) gained 12.7% to $4.96.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) rose 12% to $21.50. Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma announced plans to initiate Phase 2 development of the GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist BI 456906.
- Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) gained 11.9% to $24.50 after the company issued 2H guidance.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) rose 11.9% to $5.35.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares climbed 10.3% to $21.95.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) gained 10.1% to $3.50.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) rose 8.4% to $2.58
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) climbed 7.7% to $2.4991.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) rose 5.5% to $44.26 after the company presented results from its ORION-11 trial at ESC Congress 2019. In the trial, inclisiran met all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.
Losers
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) dropped 17% to $9.70. Aridis announced ahead of the market open that its first-in patient Phase 2 study that evaluated its AR-105 did not meet theprimary endpoint of demonstrating superiority in clinical cure rates on Day 21 compared to placebo. The drug is a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody for ventilator-associated pneumonia, or VAP, caused by gram-negative Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Additionally, the company said it noted a statistically significant imbalance in all-cause mortality, as well as serious adverse event, or SAE, rates between the treatment groups that favored placebo. Aridis said it will no longer allocate further resources for the clinical development of AR-105.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dipped 16.6% to $5.27.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) shares tumbled 16.5% to $28.78 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) shares fell 13.2% to $6.89.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) tumbled 13% to $8.52.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 12.3% to $3.56.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) dipped 11.6% to $1.83.
- The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) shares tumbled 10.8% to $2.14.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) shares fell 10.3% to $10.40.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) dropped 10.3% to $10.98.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) shares dipped 10.3% to $2.7973 after entering into a loan agreement with Shanghai Mantu Technology Co. Ltd.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) dropped 10.3% to $7.75.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) fell 10.2% to $2.3247 after declining 15.91% on Friday.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) dropped 10% to $6.18.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares declined 10% to $4.93.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) fell 9.7% to $18.67 after Eutelsat withdrew from the C-Band Alliance with Intelsat and SES.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) dropped 9.7% to $8.73.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) dipped 9.6% to $37.83. Shockwave received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the Coronary IVL System.
- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) shares fell 9.5% to $4.58.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) dropped 9.5% to $3.53.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 9.4% to $17.12.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) dropped 9.1% to $5.16.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) fell 7.9% to $3.50.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) dropped 6.8% to $9.93 after Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $32.5 to $17.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) fell 6.3% to $2.67. BioLineRx disclosed that it has successfully completed dose-escalation part of Phase 1/2a clinical study for AGI-134 immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 5.5% to $2.22 after dropping 6.75% on Friday.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) dropped 5.3% to $9.28 after some of the 15% tariffs on $112 billion worth of Chinese goods went into effect on Sunday.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) fell 5.3% to $2.52 after rising 5.56% on Friday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) dropped 5% to $7.81 in sympathy with the overall Indian market. The Sensex suffered its biggest fall this year potentially over concerns of economic growth slowing.
