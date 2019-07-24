38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) jumped 33.1% to $5.65.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) shares climbed 22.6% to $3.2754 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) gained 21.6% to $4.4271.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) rose 19.9% to $2.47.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) gained 18.7% to $86.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) shares climbed 18.4% to $56.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance on the high end of analyst estimates.
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) gained 17% to $5.32.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares rose 15% to $17.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates and an increase in daily active users from Q2 last year.
- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) gained 13.8% to $64.58.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) shares climbed 13.2% to $11.81.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. . (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 12.4% to $2.2815.
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) climbed 12% to $62.11 following Q2 results.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) climbed 11.6% to $19.61.
- Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) rose 11.2% to $15.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) climbed 11.2% to $131.49 following strong Q2 results.
- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) rose 10.4% to $31.92 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE) shares gained 10% to $4.50 after the company announced an update on its strategic collaboration with Celgene.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) rose 8.7% to $91.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) rose 8.4% to $7.68. Dish agreed to a $5 billion deal for wireless assets in deal with T-Mobile and Sprint, Bloomberg reported.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) shares rose 8.2% to $211.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales guidance. The company also raised FY19 EPS and sales guidance.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 7.6% to $2.97 after dropping 17.86% on Tuesday.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) rose 7.5% to $129.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance in-line with analyst estimates.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) rose 5.4% to $779.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 comps.
Losers
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) shares dipped 22.2% to $23.41 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) fell 21.2% to $2.0650 after declining 4.03% on Tuesday.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) dropped 18.2% to $73.29 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results down from last year. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) dropped 18.2% to $14.58 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and lowered its guidance.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) fell 16.2% to $2.85 after climbing 47.83% on Tuesday.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) dropped 16.2% to $1.92. Wells Fargo downgraded LSC Communications from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) fell 15.6% to $4.6350 after the company announced a $100 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2024.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) dropped 15.2% to $6.67.
- Calix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALX) declined 14.2% to $6.26 following Q2 results.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) dropped 11.4% to $1.87.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) shares fell 10.8% to $2.31.
- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) dropped 9.9% to $34.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) fell 9.3% to $333.50 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) dropped 7.5% to $2.98.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares fell 5.6% to $71.67. Seattle Genetics priced 7.1 million share public offering of common stock at $70 per share.
