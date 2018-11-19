55 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) surged 37.54 percent to close at $24.40. The CPUC said it does not want bankruptcy for the company and Bank of America reportedly issued defensive comments saying the sell off and bankruptcy concerns are 'overdone.'
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) shares jumped 35.05 percent to close at $22.50 on Friday after the company beat Q4 EPS and revenue estimates.
- Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO) climbed 31.48 percent to close at $34.96.
- EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI) rose 30.26 percent to close at $31.25 after Employers Mutual Casualty Co. reported the purchase of all outstanding shares of EMC Insurance Group which EMCC does not already own, at $30 per share.
- Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASFI) gained 17.9 percent to close at $4.15.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) jumped 16.64 percent to close at $83.98 afte reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) gained 16.48 percent to close at $4.10.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) shares jumped 16.35 percent to close at $13.38.
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) rose 15.38 percent to close at $54.45 on Friday after dropping 12.40 percent on Thursday.
- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAYN) gained 14.34 percent to close at $35.87 after the company beat Q4 revenue estimates.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) rose 14.17 percent to close at $2.90.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) gained 13.84 percent to close at $16.70.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) climbed 13.36 percent to close at $23.00.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) shares gained 12.31 percent to close at $5.29.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) rose 11.65 percent to close at $2.30.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) climbed 11.14 percent to close at $4.29.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 11.06 percent to close at $2.31 on Friday after falling 20.31 percent on Thursday.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) rose 11.05 percent to close at $18.70.
- Switch, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWCH) gained 10.93 percent to close at $8.73.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) climbed 10.55 percent to close at $6.39.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) gained 9.3 percent to close at $28.10.
- Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) gained 9.22 percent to close at $2.37.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 9.04 percent to close at $15.44 after the company reported a year-over-year improvement in Q4 EPS and sales.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 8.48 percent to close at $15.10.
- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: BABY) gained 8.06 percent to close at $33.93.
- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) rose 7.61 percent to close at $43.29 after the company beat Q4 EPS estimate and raised dividend.
- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) climbed 7.49 percent to close at $68.56 after reporting Q4 results.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) gained 7.25 percent to close at $14.65.
- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) climbed 5.62 percent to close at $96.05 after the company announced its intention of an IPO for its active nutrition business.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) rose 5.59 percent to close at $57.43 after the FDA approved Adcetris.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) rose 5.42 percent to close at $4.47 after gaining 3.67 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares dropped 45.45 percent to close at $0.24 after the company priced a 38.66 million share offering at $0.30 per share.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) shares declined 27.46 percent to close at $6.05 after the company updated its full-year 2018 forecast.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares dropped 25.45 percent to close at $1.23 following Q3 miss.
- Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) fell 23.9 percent to close at $5.00 after reporting a $200 million convertible senior notes offering.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) dipped 19.41 percent to close at $4.11.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell 18.76 percent to close at $164.43 after the company reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter and issued weak fourth-quarter guidance. Nvidia also raised its quarterly dividend from 15 cents a share to 16 cents and announced a $7-billion buyback.
- Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX) dipped 18.49 percent to close at $0.395. Valeritas reported pricing of 75 million share offering at $0.48 per share.
- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) declined 17.6 percent to close at $30.16 after the company disclosed that Phase III FALUCA trial results for fruquintinib in third-line, advanced non-small cell lung cancer in China did not meet primary endpoint.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) dropped 16.48 percent to close at $2.23.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) dipped 15.68 percent to close at $1.99.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) dropped 14.03 percent to close at $32.55.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) dipped 13.79 percent to close at $6.69.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 13.66 percent to close at $50.93 after reporting third-quarter results.
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR) shares dropped 13.23 percent to close at $9.77. Wesco Aircraft posted Q4 earnings of $0.18 per share on sales of $406.817 million.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) fell 13.62 percent to close at $3.87 after reporting an offering of common stock.
- Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM) dropped 11.78 percent to close at $2.62.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) fell 11.67 percent to close at $9.01 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) fell 11.23 percent to close at $53.76. Williams-Sonoma reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. The company also disclosed a partnership with Reliance Brands for India market.
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) shares declined 10.61 percent to close at $74.98.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) dropped 10.05 percent to close at $1.88.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 9.78 percent to close at $2.49.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) dropped 9.48 percent to close at $2.435.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) dropped 8.35 percent to close at $5.60.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) shares slipped 7.96 percent to close at $2.89.
