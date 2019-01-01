QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.84 - 1.98
Vol / Avg.
496K/224.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.64 - 3.04
Mkt Cap
167.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.88
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
87.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 10:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 5:32PM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 10:52AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 1:11PM
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 7:40AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Overseas Shipholding Group Inc is a tanker company which owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. It provides energy transportation services, delivering crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a combined fleet of approximately 25 vessels registered in the United States. The company operates in the segment of the U.S. Flag Fleet. The majority of the company's revenue is generated in the form of time charters.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Overseas Shipholding Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Overseas Shipholding Gr (OSG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE: OSG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Overseas Shipholding Gr's (OSG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Overseas Shipholding Gr (OSG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE: OSG) was reported by Imperial Capital on May 6, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OSG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Overseas Shipholding Gr (OSG)?

A

The stock price for Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE: OSG) is $1.92 last updated Today at 8:59:36 PM.

Q

Does Overseas Shipholding Gr (OSG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Overseas Shipholding Gr.

Q

When is Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE:OSG) reporting earnings?

A

Overseas Shipholding Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Overseas Shipholding Gr (OSG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Overseas Shipholding Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Overseas Shipholding Gr (OSG) operate in?

A

Overseas Shipholding Gr is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.