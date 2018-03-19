31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Klondex Mines Ltd. (NYSE: KLDX) shares climbed 57.63 percent to $2.2699. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) announced plans to acquire Klondex Mines for $462 million.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) jumped 32.1 percent to $28.40 as the company disclosed that its Phase 3 trial of HTX-011 met all primary and key secondary endpoints.
- Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: XRM) shares surged 24.5 percent to $6.81 as the company reported a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares gained 22.9 percent to $4.14. Geron reported Q4 loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $191,000.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares gained 18.8 percent to $49.78. Arcadia Biosciences reported the official launch of its GoodWheat™ consumer brand.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) gained 13.8 percent to $10.20.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) rose 12.2 percent to $4.60. MediWound reported Q4 loss of $0.09 per share on sales of $530,000.
- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) surged 9.5 percent to $44.605 as the company agreed to be acquired by Fidelity National Financial.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 8.8 percent to $8.51.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 8.3 percent to $20.96 after gaining 4.43 percent on Friday.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) gained 7.2 percent to $5.1361. SELLAS Life Sciences announced the presentation of Phase 2 results for galinpepimut-S in high-risk multiple myeloma at the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation Meeting.
- Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ORBK) climbed 6.8 percent to $64.00. KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) announced plans to buy Orbotech in a $3.4 billion deal.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares rose 5.5 percent to $12.41. Activist investor Sherborne acquired 5.16 percent voting rights in Barclays.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) rose 5.2 percent to $12.8320. Cheetah Mobile reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share on revenue of $213.30 million.
Losers
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares dropped 41.3 percent to $15.39 after the company reported that Chris Hsu is stepping down as CEO of the company. The company also lowered its 2018 revenue forecast.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) fell 19.7 percent to $6.345. Cidara Therapeutics disclosed 'positive' topline results from Phase 2 STRIVE trial of lead antifungal rezafungin.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares fell 18.4 percent to $2.00 after climbing 118.75 percent on Friday.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dropped 15.5 percent to $1.91. Sphere 3D disclosed that its HVE technology has been selected by Coppell Independent School District.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares declined 13.9 percent to $10.715.
- ZSCALER, INC. (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 13.7 percent to $28.4687 after rising 106.25 percent on Friday.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) fell 12.1 percent to $4.740.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) slipped 10.7 percent to $110.80. For the first time ever, Apple Inc. may be looking to design and produce displays for its devices at a secret manufacturing facility in California, Bloomberg reports.
- Alio Gold Inc. (NYSE: ALO) fell 10.7 percent to $2.16. Alio Gold and Rye Patch Gold agreed to merge.
- ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) dropped 10.7 percent to $30.79 after the company reported the launch of proposed follow-on offering.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) shares fell 10.5 percent to $3.73 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) slipped 10.4 percent to $3.45. Hecla Mining announced plans to acquire Klondex Mines for $462 million.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) declined 9.3 percent to $4.581.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) fell 9 percent to $22.90.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) dropped 7.8 percent to $4.105 as the company disclosed that it has commenced a rights offering.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4.2 percent to $2.07. JP Morgan downgraded Novavax from Neutral to Underweight.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) slipped 4.2 percent to $281.36. Deutsche Bank downgraded Arista from Hold to Sell.
