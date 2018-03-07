28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) rose 18.9 percent to $3.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported an exclusive license agreement with OHM Oncology for dual BET/kinase targeting program.
- Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) rose 11.5 percent to $75.30 in pre-market trading following a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. The company issued strong first quarter and FY18 guidance.
- Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares rose 8.4 percent to $4.14 in pre-market trading. MTBC reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share on sales of $8.3 million.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares rose 8.4 percent to $129.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares rose 8 percent to $2.18 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 7.2 percent to $36.40 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q4 results.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares rose 7.1 percent to $22.85 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) shares rose 4.8 percent to $27 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) rose 4.5 percent to $13.53 in pre-market trading after surging 25.36 percent on Tuesday.
- Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) rose 4 percent to $81.00 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that Phase 3 study of 1002-048 has met primary endpoint with LDL-C lowering totaling 28 percent with p<0.001.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 3.1 percent to $14.29 in pre-market trading after falling 1.49 percent on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Carvana Co (NASDAQ: CVNA) shares fell 12.7 percent to $16.30 in pre-market trading after reporting a larger than expected fourth quarter loss.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) fell 11.8 percent to $92.05 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and issued a weak forecast.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) fell 9.5 percent to $45.70 in pre-market trading after the company posted a loss for its fiscal 2018 third quarter and issued weak FY18 earnings guidance. The company also reported it has won a $44.5 million Puma AE UAS contract from a major country in the Middle East.
- Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE: CLNS) fell 8.2 percent to $5.38 in pre-market trading.
- Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) fell 5.8 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) shares fell 5.6 percent to $76.00 in pre-market trading. Ross Stores reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter but issued weak same-store sales growth forecast for the year.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) fell 5 percent to $29.00 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse downgraded B&G Foods from Neutral to Underperform.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares fell 4.8 percent to $35.20 in pre-market trading despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Comps were also up 4 percent in the quarter.
- Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares fell 4.7 percent to $45.95 in pre-market trading after climbing 31.11 percent on Tuesday.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) fell 4.7 percent to $67.89 in the pre-market trading session after rising 2.52 percent on Tuesday.
- Investors Title Company (NASDAQ: ITIC) fell 4.2 percent to $187.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.16 percent on Tuesday.
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) shares fell 4.1 percent to $43.22 in pre-market trading after rising 1.72 percent on Tuesday.
- Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) fell 4 percent to $36.93 in pre-market trading following a fourth quarter earnings miss. Collaboration R&D sales came in at $3.7 million, missing estimates by $400,000.
- Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) fell 3.8 percent to $43.83 in pre-market trading after rising 1.13 percent on Tuesday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 3.7 percent to $18.96 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.55 percent on Tuesday.
- 500.com Ltd (NYSE: WBAI) shares fell 3.5 percent to $19.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.44 percent on Tuesday.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell 2 percent to $318.97 in pre-market trading. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Netflix from Buy to Hold.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.