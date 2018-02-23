40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Vicor Corp (NASDAQ: VICR) shares climbed 35.9 percent to $25.55. Vicor reported Q4 earnings of $0.04 per share on revenue of $58.771 million.
- Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ: FNGN) gained 23.2 percent to $36.90 as the company posted upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) jumped 22.6 percent to $59.32 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company issued first quarter and FY18 sales guidance ahead of consensus.
- Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ: UEIC) shares jumped 19 percent to $52.20. Universal Electronics posted in-line Q4 earnings, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) rose 18.2 percent to $3.90 as the company agreed to sell its St. Louis radio stations for $60 million.
- Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ: BUFF) gained 16.8 percent to $39.86. Blue Buffalo posted upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong FY18 forecast. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) announced plans to buy Blue Buffalo in a $8 million deal.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares surged 16.7 percent to $2.97 after the company issued an update on commercialization plans for Symjepi.
- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) shares rose 15.2 percent to $52.25 following upbeat Q4 results. Integer's COO Jeremy Friedman will retire at the end of year.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) surged 13.8 percent to $11.93 after reporting better than expected sales in the fourth quarter.
- Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) rose 13.2 percent to $37.12 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. Comps were up 11.6 percent in the quarter, ahead of the 8.6 percent comp estimate.
- Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) gained 12.3 percent to $34.28 after the company announced plans to acquire Tantan Limites.
- Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares rose 12 percent to $8.25.
- New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) climbed 11.9 percent to $7.80 following Q4 results.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) rose 9.8 percent to $42.50 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) gained 9.3 percent to $17.96 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also issued strong FY18 guidance.
- Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) rose 9.1 percent to $30.70 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares climbed 9 percent to $41.47 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORP (NASDAQ: CLIR) gained 8.5 percent to $2.55. ClearSign Combustion priced its 5 million share offering at $2.25 per share.
- Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 8.2 percent to $2.79.
- Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KZIA) gained 7.4 percent to $5.36 after the company disclosed that it has received orphan drug designation for GDC-0084.
- Titan International Inc (NYSE: TWI) climbed 7.4 percent to $12.87 on upbeat quarterly results.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) shares rose 6.4 percent to $22.75 in the pre-market trading session after the company posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter. The company also issued strong second quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.
Losers
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) shares tumbled 24.3 percent to $2.12. Seven Stars expects FY17 sales of $125 million to $144 million and FY18 sales of $280 million.
- Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares dipped 18 percent to $7.55. Marin Software reported Q4 adjusted loss of $0.92 per share on sales of $17.7 million. Marin Software expects Q1 adjusted loss of $1.36 to $1.28 per share, on sales of $14.3 million to $14.8 million.
- Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) shares dipped 16.9 percent to $21.65. Workiva posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) tumbled 15.9 percent to $130.35 despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from 3 cents per share to 6 cents per share, but shares fell after the company issued soft FY18 sales guidance.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) fell 15.7 percent to $9.30. Data I/O reported Q4 GAAP earnings of $0.18 per share on sales of $8.1 million.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares slipped 15.1 percent to $35.54 after issuing weak first quarter guidance despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat.
- MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ: MDCA) shares declined 14.7 percent to $8.27. MDC reported Q4 earnings of $3.30 per share on sales of $402.75 million.
- World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE: INT) shares fell 14.2 percent to $21.54. World Fuel Services reported Q4 earnings of $0.25 per share on sales of $8.87 billion.
- LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ: LPNT) dropped 13.7 percent to $42.90 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) slipped 12.2 percent to $24.06. Adamas Pharma reported a Q4 loss of $1.27 per share on sales of $568,000.
- Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares fell 12.4 percent to $50.56. Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) dropped 10.6 percent to $2.54.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) shares fell 10.5 percent to $ 15.90 following weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) fell 9.6 percent to $17.30.
- Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) fell 8.7 percent to $42.72. Wingstop reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY18 earnings guidance.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) slipped 7.3 percent to $41.72. Exact Sciences reported a Q4 loss of $0.18 per share on sales of $87.4 million.
- Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) declined 6.7 percent to $20.13. Redfin reported a Q4 GAAP loss of $0.02 per share on revenue of $95.8 million.
- Ring Energy Inc (NYSE: REI) shares fell 4.1 percent to $14.20. Ring Energy priced 5.36 million shares at $14 per share.
