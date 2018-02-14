36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares jumped 68.2 percent to $15.20 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- DBV Technologies SA - ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares jumped 25.2 percent to $26.11 after the company disclosed that the U.S. FDA has agreed that the available efficacy and safety data for Viaskin Peanut supports the submission of a BLA for the treatment of peanut allergy in children four to 11 years of age.
- Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) gained 22.4 percent to $15.44. Granite Construction announced plans to acquire Layne Christensen for $17 per share in stock.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) surged 22.2 percent to $4.45 after dropping 23.85 percent on Tuesday.
- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) climbed 19.7 percent to $13.35 as the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong FY18 forecast.
- Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares surged 17.7 percent to $31.12 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Criteo SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CRTO) shares rose 17.7 percent to $27.52 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ: IPCC) jumped 16.8 percent to $112.20 after Kemper Corp (NYSE: KMPR) announced plans to buy the company for $129 per share. Infinity Property and Casualty reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share on revenue of $382.6 million.
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) rose 16.7 percent to $5.87. InspireMD reported a Q4 loss of $7.38 per share on sales of $833,000.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) shares gained 15.7 percent to $290.71 after announcing Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol will assume CEO duties at Chipotle.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) gained 15.2 percent to $3.68. Ballard announced planned deployment of 500 fuel cell commercial trucks in Shanghai.
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) gained 13.2 percent to $5.84. InspireMD reported a Q4 loss of $7.38 per share on sales of $833,000.
- Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) surged 12.9 percent to $5.08. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Restoration Robotics with a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target.
- Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) shares rose 12.1 percent to $24.33. Carbonite reported a deal to acquire Mozy from Dell for $145.8 million in cash. The company also posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) climbed 11.2 percent to $24.70 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares gained 9.7 percent to $160.30 after the company reported signing of an OLED material supply agreement with Samsung.
- Regional Management Corp (NYSE: RM) rose 9.3 percent to $30.15 following strong quarterly results.
- CAI International Inc (NYSE: CAI) climbed 9 percent to $26.40. Wells Fargo upgraded CAI International from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) gained 8.8 percent to $158.90 after the developer of organic light emitting diode technologies extended an agreement with Samsung. As part of the agreement, Universal Display will continue to supply its UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED materials and technologies to Samsung through the end of 2022.
- II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) climbed 7.7 percent to $40.00. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on II-VI with an Overweight rating.
- Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) rose 5.5 percent to $69.18 after the company reported Q4 results and announced expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud in SMB Space.
Losers
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) dipped 57.6 percent to $2.31 following negative trial results for Eravacycline. BMO Capital downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceutical from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares tumbled 51.7 percent to $4.57 after the company disclosed that its top line data from the ARRIVE study did not meet its primary endpoint. Maxim Group downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Hold.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) dropped 40 percent to $1.61. Avinger priced its Series B convertible preferred stock for $18 million in gross proceeds.
- Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE: LXFT) shares fell 15.4 percent to $45.10 as the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and lowered its FY18 outlook.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares declined 13.5 percent to $3.72 after surging 86.96 percent on Tuesday.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares fell 13.1 percent to $7.82. Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported pricing of $125.0 million 4.50 percent exchangeable senior notes due 2023.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares slipped 12.5 percent to $8.27 after reporting a common stock offering.
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) dropped 12.5 percent to $4.55 following weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. .
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares slipped 12 percent to $12.01.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) fell 10.7 percent to $8.30. JP Morgan downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Underweight.
- Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares declined 9.6 percent to $28.28. Trupanion reported Q4 loss of $0.03 per share on sales of $66.54 million.
- Tucows Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: TCX) dropped 9.4 percent to $51.85. Tucows reported Q4 earnings of $1.06 per share on revenue of $90.62 million. The company also announced a $40 million buyback plan.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) dropped 8.1 percent to $6.01. Ra Pharma priced its 8.4 million share offering at $6 per share.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) dropped 7.3 percent to $37.19. Goldman Sachs downgraded Avis Budget from Neutral to Sell.
- Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) shares fell 5.5 percent to $25.49 following Q4 results.
Posted-In: Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day Losers Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.