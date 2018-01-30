38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares climbed 36.24 percent to close at $10.00 on Monday after the company reported a settlement with Apple.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) climbed 33.55 percent to close at $4.02 on Monday. Ballard Power is expected to report Q4 and full-year 2017 operating results on March 1, 2018. The company projects to report record annual revenue of around $120 million.
- KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE: KS) shares jumped 30.78 percent to close at $34.71 after the company agreed to be acquired by WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK) for $35 per share in cash.
- Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: OSN) rose 22.44 percent to close at $6.11.
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) shares rose 22.39 percent to close at $117.07. Dr. Pepper Snapple and Keurig Green Mountain announced plans to combine themselves into one new company called Keurig Dr. Pepper. As part of a deal, Dr. Pepper Snapple investors will receive $103.75 per share in a special one-time cash dividend and own 13 percent of the combined entity.
- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) shares gained 20.77 percent to close at $37.68. Seaport Global upgraded Matson from Neutral to Buy.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares rose 17.51 percent to close at $22.82.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares gained 17.12 percent to close at $33.39.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) shares rose 17.07 percent to close at $5.83.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares gained 16.34 percent to close at $2.35.
- Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ: TWIN) shares jumped 15.69 percent to close at $31.34 on Monday.
- Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares surged 13.18 percent to close at $40.70 on Monday after climbing 5.05 percent on Friday.
- Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) rose 13.10 percent to close at $21.75. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $32.00 price target.
- Ablynx NV (NASDAQ: ABLX) shares climbed 12.59 percent to close at $53.65. Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) announced plans to acquire Ablynx for €3.9 billion.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) surged 12.52 percent to close at $44.39.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares jumped 9.82 percent to close at $82.83 after slipping 0.42 percent on Friday.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) rose 7.42 percent to close at $3.62 after gaining 0.60 percent on Friday.
- Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 4.59 percent to close at $31.69. JP Morgan upgraded Momo from Neutral to Overweight.
Losers
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) declined 31.57 percent to close at $4.14. ITUS presented data from its early cancer detection technology at the ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-oncology Symposium in San Francisco, CA.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares tumbled 29.02 percent to close at $1.59 on Monday after the pharmaceutical company that focuses on severe respiratory diseases announced a disappointing update. The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration won't approve its Linhaliq NDA in its present form due to multiple areas of concerns, including clinical data, product quality, and human factors.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) shares dropped 27.80 percent to close at $3.87 after the company announced a disappointing update related to its patent. Forward Pharma said in a press release the European Patent Office (EPO) revoked the company's EP2801355 patent ("355 patent") after considering third-party oppositions from several opponents..
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) shares dipped 17.78 percent to close at $2.22.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares fell 17.71 percent to close at $4.855.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) shares tumbled 17.17 percent to close at $2.75.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) dropped 16.63 percent to close at $125.05. Dell Inc. is reviewing strategic alternatives including an initial public offering or a some form of a merger with VMware, according to Monday reports.
- Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ: SOHU) dropped 15.76 percent to close at $39.01. Sohu.com reported a Q4 loss of $294.1 million on revenue of $509.6 million.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) dipped 15.36 percent to close at $2.26.
- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) shares fell 13.74 percent to close at $65.29 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares fell 13.71 percent to close at $2.58 on Monday after dropping 12.32 percent on Friday.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) fell 13.13 percent to close at $4.17.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) dipped 11.58 percent to close at $8.25. Evercore ISI Group downgraded Carbo Ceramics from Outperform to In-Line.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares fell 11.53 percent to close at $2.61
- Sogou Inc (NYSE: SOGO) shares slipped 9.33 percent to close at $11.17. Sogou reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share on revenue of $277.8 million.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares dipped 9.12 percent to close at $2.49.
- Changyou.Com Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CYOU) shares declined 8.89 percent to close at $30.13. Changyou.com reported Q4 earnings of $34.2 million on revenue of $144.5 million.
- Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) declined 7.65 percent to close at $66.77 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) dropped 4.22 percent to close at $26.31. Stephens & Co. downgraded Hilltop Holdings from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) shares dropped 3.06 percent to close at $3.48. Fusion announced a $30 million offering.
