36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

Bon-Ton Stores Inc (NASDAQ: BONT) shares climbed 47.23 percent to $0.899. Bon-Ton reported amendment to its $880 million ABL Tranche A and Tranche A-1 credit facility.

Roka Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: ROKA) shares gained 42.6 percent to $1.54 .

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares rose 26 percent to $4.94 following collaboration with Panasonic for expansion of manufacturing capabilities.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) jumped 25.4 percent to $9.98 after the company reported a major breakthrough of its ApoGraft technology. The company disclosed positive results from a 20 patients trial with Tel-Aviv Ichilov Medical Center.

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares gained 21.1 percent to $19.60. Incyte and MacroGenics disclosed a collaboration and licensing agreement for anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody MGA012.

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares surged 17.03 percent to $5.43 after the company reported 'positive' concordance data from the MosaiQ verification and validation studies for blood grouping. The company also reported a $40 million private placement at $4.64 per share and the issue of warrants worth up to $49 million.

Amedica Corporation (NASDAQ: AMDA) shares rose 13.3 percent to $0.431.

Line Corp (ADR) (NYSE: LN) shares gained 12 percent to $41.20 as the company disclosed summary of consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares climbed 10.7 percent to $4.55.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares gained 10.5 percent to $2.94.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) shares surged 9.8 percent to $67.95 after the company posted strong quarterly earnings.

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares rose 9.5 percent to $1.15.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) gained 8.6 percent to $2.39 after the company reported that 12-month results from HOPE-1 trial in Duchenne muscular dystrophy will be presented at the American Heart Association late-breaking session.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) rose 5.6 percent to $54.80, following a third-quarter earnings and sales beat.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) climbed 4.8 percent to $6.49. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and a $22.00 price target.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) shares gained 4.3 percent to $306.46 after reporting strong quarterly results.

Losers

Rennova Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNVA) shares tumbled 33.8 percent to $0.3901.

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares declined 31 percent to $3.18.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) shares dropped 24.5 percent to $33.31 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a weak FY17 forecast.

Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares slipped 19.5 percent to $8.66 after the company reported quarterly results.

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares dropped 15.6 percent to $1.03 after the company disclosed preliminary results from Phase 1 study of oral Endoxifen.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares fell 14.8 percent to $2.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) tumbled 14.7 percent to $276.77 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday.

ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares dropped 12.8 percent to $1.91.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) fell 12.1 percent to $5.65 on wider-than-expected Q3 loss.

Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) declined 12.1 percent to $8.10 after announcing a proposed public offering of common stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) fell 10.8 percent to $43.58. Manhattan Associates reported Q3 earnings of $0.51 per share on revenue of $152.88 million.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) shares dropped 9.6 percent to $3.30 after climbing 61.36 percent on Tuesday.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares dropped 9.3 percent to $12.93. AMD reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Still, investors reacted negatively, seemingly due to the fourth-quarter guidance provided by the company, which expects sales down 12-18 percent quarter over quarter.

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) shares declined 9.2 percent to $9.58. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from Strong Buy to Market Perform.

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) dipped 9.1 percent to $19.87 after the company lowered its FY 2018 guidance.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) shares dropped 9 percent to $104.00 after reporting weak Q3 sales.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) dropped 7.5 percent to $69.63 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY17 outlook.

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) slipped 6.3 percent to $22.37. Needham downgraded HealthStream from Buy to Hold.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) declined 6.1 percent to $24.58 after posting earnings that fell in line with analyst estimates. The company forecasts fourth-quarter earnings well short of expectations.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE: DPS) dropped 5.2 percent to $85.03 after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit for its third quarter and lowered its 2017 guidance.

